Insurance fraud takes place when an insurance company, adjuster, agent, or consumer commits a measured fraud to get an unlawful gain. In the context of China-US trade war and global economic volatility and uncertainty, it will have a big influence on this market.

Insurance Fraud Detection Market includes by Component (Solution, Services), by Enterprise Size (Small and Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises), by Application (Claims Fraud, Identity Theft, Payment Fraud, and Billing Fraud, Money Laundering)

Insurance fraud detection is a set of undertakings commenced to prevent money or property from being obtained through false pretenses. Rising need to effectively manage identities in bulk by organizations, increasing acceptance of advanced analytics techniques, rigorous regulatory compliances are some of the major driving factors for the global insurance fraud detection market.

However, lack of awareness about fraud detection solutions, inadequate execution and lack of integration of fraud detection solutions across the organization are major challenges for insurance fraud detection market. Regardless of these challenges, the rising adoption of IoT and technology advancement will create further opportunities for insurance fraud detection market in the forecast period.

Based on application, the market is divided into:

• Claims Fraud

• Identity Theft

• Payment Fraud and Billing Fraud

• Money Laundering

Report Covers Market Segment by Manufacturers:

• Fair Isaac Corporation

• IBM Corporation

• BAE Systems

• SAS Institute

• Experian Information Solutions, Inc.

• Software AG

• Lexisnexis

Key Benefits of the Report:

• Global, regional, country, product type, and application market size and their forecast from 2015-2026

• Identification and detailed analysis on key market dynamics, such as, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing growth of the market

• Detailed analysis on industry outlook with market specific Porter’s Five Forces analysis, PESTLE analysis, and Value Chain, to better understand the market and build expansion strategies

• Identification of key market players and comprehensively analyze their market share and core competencies, detailed financial positions, key products, and unique selling points

• Analysis on key players’ strategic initiatives and competitive developments, such as joint ventures, mergers, sales contracts, and new product launches in the market

• Expert interviews and their insights on market shift, current and future outlook, and factors impacting vendors’ short term and long term strategies

• Detailed insights on emerging regions, product types, and applications with qualitative and quantitative information and facts

• Identification of the key patents filed in the field of Insurance Fraud Detection

Target Audience:

• Insurance Fraud Detection manufacturers

• Traders, Importer and Exporter

• Raw material suppliers and distributors

• Research and consulting firms

• Government and research organizations

• Associations and industry bodies

Research Methodology

The market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, in-house research followed by expert validation and third party perspective like analyst report of investment banks. The secondary research forms the base of our study where we conducted extensive data mining, referring to verified data sources such as white papers government and regulatory published materials, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data sources.

For forecasting, regional demand & supply factor, investment, market dynamics including technical scenario, consumer behavior, and end use industry trends and dynamics, capacity Types, spending were taken into consideration.

We have assigned weights to these parameters and quantified their market impacts using the weighted average analysis to derive the expected market growth rate.

The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the

Key Industry Participants (KIPs) which typically include:

• Original Equipment Manufacturer

• Component Supplier

• Distributors

• Government Body & Associations

• Research Institute

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Methodology And Market Scope

3 Insurance Fraud Detection Market — Industry Outlook

4 Insurance Fraud Detection Market By End User

5 Insurance Fraud Detection Market Type

6 Insurance Fraud Detection Market Regional Outlook

7 Competitive Landscape

End of the report

