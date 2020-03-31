Managed cloud services is referred as a system in which daily IT management services are outsourced for cloud-based services and technical support to automate and enhance business operations.

Rising trend of cloud analytics and big data, increasing adoption of managed services in SME’s, and demand to focus on enterprise mobility are the major driving factors for global cloud managed services market.

cloud managed services market includes by Service Type (Managed Infrastructure Services, Managed Network Services, Managed Security Services, Managed Data Center Services, Managed Mobility Services, Managed Communication Services), by Deployment (Private Cloud, Public Cloud), by Vertical (BFSI, Retail, Healthcare, Energy and Utilities, Manufacturing, Others)

Cloud Managed Services Market report offers a comprehensive insight into the development policies and plans in addition to manufacturing processes and cost structures. On the basis of product, this report displays the cost structure, sales revenue, sales volume, gross margin, market share and growth rate.

Report Covers Market Segment by Manufacturers:

• IBM Corporation

• NTT Data Corporation

• Huwaei Technologies

• Accenture PLC

• Nokia Corporation

• Fujitsu Ltd.

• DXC Technology

Report Covers Market Segment by Types:

• Managed Infrastructure Services

• Managed Network Services

• Managed Security Services

• Managed Data Center Services

• Managed Mobility Services

Global Cloud Managed Services Industry 2019 Market Research Report is spread across 121 pages and provides exclusive vital statistics, data, information, trends and competitive landscape details in this niche sector.

Report Covers Market Segment by Applications:

• BFSI

• Retail

• Healthcare

• Energy and Utilities

• Manufacturing

Key Benefits of the Report:

• Identification and detailed analysis on key market dynamics, such as, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing growth of the market

• Detailed analysis on industry outlook with market specific PESTLE, and supply chain to better understand the market and build expansion strategies

• Identification of key market players and comprehensively analyze their market share and core competencies, detailed financial positions, key products, and unique selling points

• Analysis on key players’ strategic initiatives and competitive developments, such as joint ventures, mergers, and new product launches in the market

• Expert interviews and their insights on market shift, current and future outlook, and factors impacting vendors’ short term and long term strategies

Target Audience:

• Cloud Managed Services providers

• Traders, Importer and Exporter

• Raw material suppliers and distributors

• Research and consulting firms

• Government and research organizations

• Associations and industry bodies

Research Methodology

The market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, in-house research followed by expert validation and third party perspective like analyst report of investment banks. The secondary research forms the base of our study where we conducted extensive data mining, referring to verified data sources such as white papers government and regulatory published materials, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data sources.

For forecasting, regional demand & supply factor, investment, market dynamics including technical scenario, consumer behavior, and end use industry trends and dynamics, capacity Types, spending were taken into consideration.

We have assigned weights to these parameters and quantified their market impacts using the weighted average analysis to derive the expected market growth rate.

The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the

Key Industry Participants (KIPs) which typically include:

• Original Equipment Manufacturer

• Component Supplier

• Distributors

• Government Body & Associations

• Research Institute

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Methodology And Market Scope

3 Cloud Managed Services Market — Industry Outlook

4 Cloud Managed Services Market By End User

5 Cloud Managed Services Market Type

6 Cloud Managed Services Market Regional Outlook

7 Competitive Landscape

End of the report

Disclaimer