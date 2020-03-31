Increasing demand for high-precision and improved cutting speed from the metal fabrication industry has driven the adoption of waterjet cutting technologies, subsequently generating the requirement for waterjet cutting machine consumables. Substantial rise in industrial production is anticipated to further create favorable growth opportunities for waterjet cutting machine consumables in the global market.

According to PMR’s recent market study, the waterjet cutting machine consumables market is projected to progress at a CAGR of 6%, and reach a valuation of more than US$ 3.4 Bn by the end of the forecast period (2019-2029).

Key Takeaways of Waterjet Cutting Machine Consumables Market Study

North America is estimated to be a prominent region in the global waterjet cutting machine consumables market, as the region holds a large share in the consumption as well as production of these products. It is estimated that about 30-35% of the global supply is dominated by North America as of 2018.

of the global supply is dominated by North America as of Metal fabrication, followed by automotive, is expected to emerge as an opportunistic end-use industry, owing to the high need for accuracy in cutting applications and for increasing productivity. The ongoing trend of manufacturing complicated and complex parts with precise CNC programming is anticipated to propel the growth of the waterjet cutting machine consumables market.

A projectile shift from traditional cutting to waterjet cutting in developing regions is expected to accelerate the growth of the waterjet cutting machine consumables market. Many metal fabrication companies are adopting waterjet cutting machines, owing to their salient features such as high accuracy and low tolerance of +/- 0.003, absence of heat-affected zone (HAZ), and ability to cut material without creating any distortions.

“With rising awareness regarding the advantages of waterjet cutting among end-use industries, their demand is estimated to witness double-digit growth over the assessment period. However, intensifying competition in the market will lead to price competitiveness,” says a PMR analyst.

Waterjet Cutting Machine Consumables Market: Competitive Landscape

The global waterjet cutting machine consumables market is consolidated in nature, with tier-1 manufacturers accounting for around half of the share of the global market.

Some of the key manufacturers included in the report are

Waterjet Cutting Machine Consumables Market: Conclusion

The growth of the metal fabrication and automotive industries is estimated to be a prominent factor for the positive progress of the waterjet cutting machines consumables market. Asia Pacific, being a rich region for garnets, especially India, China, and Australia, holds potential opportunities in the waterjet cutting machine consumables market. The region is responsible for major export of abrasives to the remaining part of the world, and thus, will drive the global market during the forecast period.

