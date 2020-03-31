Water-based Ink Market Poised for Steady Growth in the Future
The global Water-based Ink market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Water-based Ink market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029
The business intelligence study of the Water-based Ink market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Water-based Ink market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Water-based Ink market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the following regions:
Each market player encompassed in the Water-based Ink market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Water-based Ink market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.
On the basis of age group, the global Water-based Ink market report covers the footprint, and adoption pattern of the segments including
The following manufacturers are covered:
Sun Chemical Corporation
Flint Group
Siegwerk Druckfarben AG & Co. KGaA
Dow Corning
Eastman
Lawter
Evonik
Sherwin-Williams
DIC
Toyo Ink SC Holdings Co., Ltd
Huber Group
Wikoff Color Corporation
Doneck Euroflex S.A.
Sebek Inks
Dolphin Inks
BCM Inks
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Acrylic Resin
Polyester Resin
Maleic Resin
Others Resin
Segment by Application
Packaging
Publication
Flyers & Brochures
Others
What insights readers can gather from the Water-based Ink market report?
- A critical study of the Water-based Ink market on the basis of segment 1, segment 2 and segment 3.
- Learn the behavior pattern of every Water-based Ink market player – product launches, expansions, collaborations and acquisitions in the market currently.
- Examine and study the progress outlook of the global Water-based Ink landscape, which includes, revenue, production & consumption and historical & forecast.
- Understand important drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends (DROT Analysis).
- Important trends, such as carbon footprint, R&D developments, prototype technologies, and globalization.
The Water-based Ink market report answers the following queries:
- Which players hold the significant Water-based Ink market share and why?
- What strategies are the Water-based Ink market players forming to gain a competitive edge?
- Why region is expected to lead the global Water-based Ink market?
- What factors are negatively affecting the Water-based Ink market growth?
- What will be the value of the global Water-based Ink market by the end of 2029?
