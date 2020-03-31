A Trailer Hitch (or tow bar) is a device attached to the chassis of a vehicle for towing, or a towbar to an aircraft nose gear.

Tow hitches are known as trailer hitches in North America, but the purpose of use is the same. Trailer hitches usually have two primary configurations, one is the fixed drawbar type and the other is the receiver type. The receiver type includes parts that mount to the vehicle’s frame and also consist of an opening that is rearward facing which takes cargo carriers, hitch racks, detachable ball mounts or other hitch accessories. On the other hand fixed drawbar hitches are built as one piece and consist of a hole that is integrated and these hitches are not aftermarket hitch accessories compatible..

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Trailer Hitch in global market, especially in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, types and applications.

Horizon Global Corporation is a leader of trailer hitch through acquisitions to strengthen its market position, like Horizon Global Corporation acquired Witter Towbars and Westfalia-Automotive in 2013 and 2016. Now Horizon Global Corporation has several brands to produce and sell trailer hitch in the world, like Westfalia-Automotive from Germany, TriMotive, Draw Tite and Reese from United States, Hayman Reese from Australia, Hidden Hitch from Canada while Witter Towbars from UK.

Trailer Hitch Industry 2020 Market Research Report is spread across 115 pages and provides exclusive vital statistics, data, information, trends and competitive landscape details in this niche sector.

Report Covers Market Segment by Manufacturers:

Horizon Global Corporation (US)

CURT Manufacturing LLC (US)

B&W Trailer Hitches (US)

BOSAL (Belgium)

MVG (Germany)

AL-KO(Sawiko) (Germany)

Brink Group (Netherlands)

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Class I Trailer Hitch

Class II Trailer Hitch

Class III Trailer Hitch

Class IV Trailer Hitch

Class V Trailer Hitch

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Cars, SUV and ATVs

Recreational Vehicle (RV)/Motorhomes

Vans/Pickup Truck

Boat Trailers

Others

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Trailer Hitch market.

Chapter 1: Describe Trailer Hitch Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, and market driving force.

Chapter 2: Analyze the top manufacturers of Trailer Hitch Tablet, with sales, revenue, and price of Trailer Hitch Tablet, in 2015 and 201.2.

Chapter 3: Display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2015 and 201.2.

Chapter 4: Show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Trailer Hitch Tablet, for each region, from 2011 to 201.2.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: Analyze and talked about the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions.

Chapter 10 and 11: Show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2011 to 201.2.

Chapter 12: In Chapter Eleven Trailer Hitch market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 201.2 to 2022.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15: Describe Trailer Hitch sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, appendix and data source.

