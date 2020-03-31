Toluene diisocyanate (TDI) is a member of the diisocyanate family associated with polyurethane chemistry. It is often marketed as 80/20 and 65/35 mixtures of the 2,4 and 2,6 isomers respectively.

This report focuses on the Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) in global market, especially in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, types and applications.

However, there are also new entrants in the market. Wanhua Chemical will put their 300 K MT TDI plant into production in the year of 2018 officially. Sadara will release its 200 K MT TDI plant in the same year as well. The total new 500 K MT TDI will impact the market deeply.

BASF

Covestro

Mitsui

Borsodchem

Hanwha Chemical

Vencorex

GNFC

OCI



TDI 80/20

TDI 65/35

TDI 100

Flexible Polyurethane Foams

Coating

Adhesives & Sealants

Other

Chapter 1: Describe Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, and market driving force.

Chapter 2: Analyze the top manufacturers of Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Tablet, with sales, revenue, and price of Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Tablet, in 2015 and 201.2.

Chapter 3: Display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2015 and 201.2.

Chapter 4: Show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Tablet, for each region, from 2011 to 201.2.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: Analyze and talked about the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions.

Chapter 10 and 11: Show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2011 to 201.2.

Chapter 12: In Chapter Eleven Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 201.2 to 2022.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15: Describe Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, appendix and data source.

