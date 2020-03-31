Though there are several different Tipper designs, the basic components of Tippers remain more or less the same for all of them. The main body of the Tipper is generally based on that of a flatbed truck, with one axle beneath the cab and anywhere from one to three axles beneath the dump box. The dump box itself generally has a tailgate that is hinged at the top so that it will open automatically when it is being dumped. The dumping mechanism is powered hydraulically in order to prevent compression problems that can sometimes be encountered when using pneumatic systems. The engine of the Tipper can be either gasoline-powered or diesel-powered, but is generally a large internal combustion engine regardless of the fuel type used.

Tipper is widely used in Building Construction, Mining Industry, etc. The most proportion of Tipper is Building Construction, with market share of 72.48%. The trend of Building Construction is slowly decreasing.

China is the largest supplier of Tipper, with a production market share nearly 45.43% in 2016. Europe is the second largest supplier of Tipper, enjoying production market share nearly 17.26% in 2016.

Report Covers Market Segment by Manufacturers:

JAC

Sinotruk

Volkswagen

Caterpillar

Weichai

PACCAR

Isuzu

Market Segment by Type, covers:

On-Road Tipper

Off-Road Tipper

Chapter 1: Describe Tipper Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, and market driving force.

Chapter 2: Analyze the top manufacturers of Tipper Tablet, with sales, revenue, and price of Tipper Tablet, in 2015 and 201.2.

Chapter 3: Display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2015 and 201.2.

Chapter 4: Show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Tipper Tablet, for each region, from 2011 to 201.2.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: Analyze and talked about the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions.

Chapter 10 and 11: Show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2011 to 201.2.

Chapter 12: In Chapter Eleven Tipper market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 201.2 to 2022.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15: Describe Tipper sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, appendix and data source.

