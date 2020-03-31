Thickeners are substances added to solutions to increase the viscosity of the liquid without significantly affecting its taste and other properties. The type and quantity of thickener depends on the nature of the final product. Thickeners are usually grouped as food-grade thickeners and non-food grade thickeners. They are further segmented on the basis of raw material into mineral thickeners and hydrocolloid thickeners.

This report focuses on the Thickener in global market, especially in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa.

As an important additive, thickener is widely used in Food & Beverages, Paints & Coatings?Detergent, etc.. Food & Beverages is the largest downstream of thickeners, taking 30.04% of the world thickener consumption in 2016, while Paints & Coatings and Detergent industry taking for 18.02% and 14.10%, respectively.

The production of thickener distributed in North America, Europe and China. In 2016, North America produced 541.2 K MT thickeners accounting for 30.35% of global production, while Europe manufactured 391.0 K MT and took for about 21.93% of total production. China took for 18.02% percent. However, Japan and South America thickener production is relatively low. Ashland, ADM, CP Kelco, MC Corp, Cargill and BASF are the famous manufacturers in this field.

Ashland

ADM

CP Kelco

FMC Corp

Cargill

BASF

DuPont

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Inorganic Thickener

Cellulose Ether

Synthetic Polymer

Natural Polymer and Its Derivatives

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Food & Beverages

Paints & Coatings

Cosmetics

Medicine

Detergent

