Market: Competitive Landscape

The report covers detailed competitive outlook that includes market share and profiles of key players operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include BASF SE, Covestro AG, The Lubrizol Corporation, Huntsman Corporation, and Polyol Macromolecule Polymer (Fujian) Co., Ltd. Company profiles include attributes such as company overview, number of employees, brand overview, key competitors, business overview, business strategies, recent/key developments, acquisitions, and financial overview (wherever applicable).

TPU Films Market: Research Methodology

Secondary research sources that were typically referred to include, but were not limited to company websites, financial reports, annual reports, investor presentations, broker reports, and SEC filings. Other sources such as internal and external proprietary databases, statistical databases and market reports, news articles, national government documents, and webcasts specific to companies operating in the market have also been referred for the report.

In-depth interviews and discussions with wide range of key opinion leaders and industry participants were conducted to compile this research report. Primary research represents the bulk of research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research. Key players’ product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents were reviewed for competitive analysis and market understanding. This helped in validating and strengthening secondary research findings. Primary research further helped in developing the analysis team’s expertise and market understanding.

The thermoplastic polyurethane films market has been divided into the following segments:

Thermoplastic Polyurethane Films Market – Product Analysis

Polyester TPU

Polyether TPU

Polycaprolactone TPU

Thermoplastic Polyurethane Films Market – End-user Analysis

Automotive

Building & Construction

Furniture

Aerospace

Footwear

Energy

Others (including medical & health care, flexible packaging, and recreation)

Thermoplastic Polyurethane Films Market – Regional Analysis

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa GCC Egypt South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America



