This report provides in depth study of “Sustainable Seafood Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Sustainable Seafood Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Sustainable seafood refers to marketing and distribution of seafood through aqua farming or through wild catch in ways that would not harm the long term sustainability of species while also securing the future of the marine ecosystem. The close connection between seafood industry and global sustainability has resulted in developing different sustainability principles to seek and maintain ecological practices in this industry.

Developed economies such as North America and Europe hold largest market share for sustainable seafood while emerging economies such as APAC are reported to be fastest growing region in the market, owing to increasing awareness regarding sustainable seafood.

The major market player included in this report is:

Foley Company, Inc.

Walker Seafoods

Zoneco Group Co., Ltd

Maruha Nichiro Corporation

Austral Fisheries

Nippon Suisan Kaisha, Ltd

Thai Union Group

Marine Harvest ASA

AgriMarine Holdings

Pacific Andes Group

Kyokuyo Suisan Co., Ltd.

…

Segment by Type

Bivalves, Molluscs & Aquatic Invertebrates

Cephalopods

Crustaceans

Salmonids

Tuna and Tuna-like Species

Others

Segment by Application

Supermarkets

Open Markets

Hypermarkets

Fish Shops

Other

