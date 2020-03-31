Submarines need large amounts of electricity to operate safely under water. They charge their batteries using diesel or nuclear-driven generators. Diesel subs must surface to recycle their batteries because carbon monoxide fumes are deadly. Nuclear ones can remain under water for months and even years.

The industry is expected to remain innovation-led, optimize product mix and further develop value-added capabilities to maximize margins. The biggest customer is still the military submarine.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. Even so, the market is intensely competitive .The study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and upstream and downstream support do not to enter into this field.

The worldwide market for Submarine Battery is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.3% over the next five years, will reach 450 million US$ in 2023, from 330 million US$ in 2017, according to a new research study.

