The global Soy Extracts market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.0% during 2020-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Soy Extracts market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

Soy extracts are medicinal as well as nutritional ingredients derived from soya beans. Soy Extracts contain isoflavons that exhibit phytoestrogen properties and it is ideal for treating medical conditions involving extreme estrogen hormone imbalance. A research study has found out that soy extracts inhibits the growth of estrogen independent breast cancer tumors better than genistein. Soy Extracts find applications in treatments for cancer prevention, high cholesterol levels in body, menopausal symptoms, osteoporosis, and some other medical conditions. Due its properties that help in protection of skin and anti—ageing process, soy extracts find applications in various cosmetic and skincare products. Moreover, they find applications in protein supplements, functional foods & beverages and other pharmaceutical products. The increasing awareness about the health benefits of soy extracts products among public is expected aid the growth of soy extracts market globally.

The major market player included in this report is:

Alpro

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Beiersdorf Australia Limited

Hebei Bonherb

Natrol LLC

Novaforme

Layn

Life Extension

3W Botanical Extract

Xi’an Changyue Phytochemistry

WhiteWave Services Inc

This report focuses on Soy Extracts volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Soy Extracts market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Soy Extracts in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins. According to the new market research report Soy Extracts market report offers a comprehensive valuation of the marketplace. It does so via in-depth comprehensions, grateful market growth by pursuing past developments, and studying the present situation and future forecasts based on progressive and likely areas

Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects is assessed, and overall research conclusions are offered.

Market size by Product

Flavonoids

Phytochemicals

Phytosterols

Polyphenols

Stanol & Sterol Esters

Others

Market size by End User

Animal Nutrition

Functional Food & Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Personal care

Others

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Soy Extracts Product

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Soy Extracts Market Size Growth Rate by Product

1.4.2 Flavonoids

1.4.3 Phytochemicals

1.4.4 Phytosterols

1.4.5 Polyphenols

1.4.6 Stanol & Sterol Esters

1.4.7 Others

1.5 Market by End User

1.5.1 Global Soy Extracts Market Size Growth Rate by End User

1.5.2 Animal Nutrition

1.5.3 Functional Food & Beverages

1.5.4 Pharmaceuticals

1.5.5 Personal care

1.5.6 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Soy Extracts Market Size

2.1.1 Global Soy Extracts Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Soy Extracts Sales 2014-2025

2.2 Soy Extracts Growth Rate by Regions

2.2.1 Global Soy Extracts Sales by Regions

2.2.2 Global Soy Extracts Revenue by Regions

