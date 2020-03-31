The research study presented in this report offers complete and intelligent analysis of the competition, segmentation, dynamics, and geographical advancement of the Global Phycocyanin Market. The research study has been prepared with the use of in-depth qualitative and quantitative analyses of the global Phycocyanin market. We have also provided absolute dollar opportunity and other types of market analysis on the global Phycocyanin market.

Market: Dynamics Influencing Growth

Increasing applications of phycocyanin, higher nutrition value of phycocyanin, approval of phycocyanin use in the food and beverage industry by regulatory agencies, rising demand due to cost effectiveness, favorable government initiatives for the production of phycocyanin, increasing launch of new varieties of natural colors produced from phycocyanin and increasing awareness of the health benefits associated with phycocyanin making it a super food are pushing the growth of the global market.

However, contamination in phycocyanin unfavorably affecting production, continuous fluctuations in import and export of phycocyanin and uneven environment change challenging the production of phycocyanin are affecting the growth of the global phycocyanin market.

Global Phycocyanin Market: Segmental Insights

The global phycocyanin market is segmented by nature, by form, by application and by region.

By region, Western Europe is expected to be the largest market. The phycocyanin market in Western Europe is estimated to reach US$ 78.3 Mn by the end of 2028. However, North America is also expected to reflect higher growth potential. The North America phycocyanin market is projected to grow at the highest pace to register a value CAGR of 8.4% throughout the period of forecast. This region is the second highest in terms of market value.

By nature, the conventional segment leads the market with a high revenue share. The organic segment is poised to register a higher CAGR of 8.6% in the said period.

By form, the powder segment is the most beneficial and highly accepted form of phycocyanin. The powder segment is expected to grow at the highest pace to reflect a 7.6% CAGR during the period of forecast and is estimated to reach a market value of a little under US$ 219 Mn by 2028 end.

By application, the food & beverages segment is the largest in terms of market value and is estimated to reflect a market valuation of more than US$ 190 Mn by the end of the period of assessment. The nutraceuticals segment in the application category is expected to grow at the fastest pace to register a value CAGR of 8.6% during 2018-2028.

Global Phycocyanin Market: Competitive Assessment

The report includes a detailed chapter on the competitive scenario present in the global phycocyanin market. In this section, details of major players in the market have been chalked. Key developments, trends, innovations, SWOT analysis, key financials, product portfolio and strategies of key players such as Chr. Hansen A/S, Sensient Technologies Corp, Parry Nutraceuticals Limited, Cyanotech Corp, DIC Corporation, GNC Holdings, Inc., DDW Inc., Now Health Group Inc., Parry Nutraceuticals Limited, Fraken Biochem Co., Ltd., Naturex S.A, Döhler GmbH and Far East Bio-Tec Co., Ltd. (ALGAPHARMA BIOTECH CORP) have been included.

Phycocyanin Market Size and Forecast

In terms of region, this research report covers almost all the major regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa and the Asia Pacific. Europe and North America regions are anticipated to show an upward growth in the years to come. While Phycocyanin Market in Asia Pacific regions is likely to show remarkable growth during the forecasted period. Cutting edge technology and innovations are the most important traits of the North America region and that’s the reason most of the time the US dominates the global markets. Phycocyanin Market in South, America region is also expected to grow in near future.

