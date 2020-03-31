The recent market report on the global Rotary Dryers market evaluates the different parameters that are projected to influence the prospects of the Rotary Dryers market during the forecast period. According to the study, the global Rotary Dryers market is estimated to reach the market value of ~US$ XX Mn/Bn in 2019 and attain a market value of ~US$ XX Mn/Bn by the end of 2029. The study further states that the Rotary Dryers market is expected to register a CAGR growth of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029).

The extensive report fragments the Rotary Dryers market into multiple segments such as product type, regions, end uses, and industries.

The study throws light on the market share, size, revenue growth, and pricing analysis of each product type.

End Use analysis included in the report provides readers a clear understanding of how the Rotary Dryers is utilized in different industrial domains.

Competition Outlook

The market study provides valuable insights related to the major players involved in the Rotary Dryers market. The study includes information related to the recent mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, product launches, and research & development activities.

Key Players

Over the past five years, there has been an increase in number of consolidations in the rotary dryer manufacture industry. This is primarily attributed to efforts among companies toward meeting rising demand for rotary dryers and gaining access to high-growth markets of Asia Pacific as well as to strengthen their footholds in regions such as Europe and North America.

In December 2016, Carrier Vibrating Equipment, Inc. acquired the thermal processing division of the U.S. based Heyl & Patterson Inc., which manufactures rotary dryers, calciners, and coolers for industrial application

Some of the key players identified across the value chain of rotary dryers market are listed below;

ThyssenKrupp AG

Metso Corporation

Carrier Vibrating Equipment, Inc.

Changzhou Fanqun Drying Equipment Co. Ltd.

Mitchell Dryers Ltd.

FEECO International, Inc.

YAMATO SANKO MFG. CO. LTD.

Anivi Ingenieria SA, among other rotary dryer manufacturer

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the rotary dryers market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. Rotary dryers also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The rotary dryers report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application, and industry.

The regional analysis enclosed in the report offers a microscopic view of the different factors that are expected to shape the growth of the Rotary Dryers market in each region.

