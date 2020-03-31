Ring Main Unit Market 2020 Global Industry Research report provides information regarding market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, capacity, and revenue and forecast 2025.

In an electrical power distribution system, a ring main unit (RMU) is a factory assembled, metal enclosed set of switchgear used at the load connection points of a ring-type distribution network. It includes in one unit two switches that can connect the load to either or both main conductors, and a fusible switch or circuit breaker and switch that feed a distribution transformer. [1] The metal enclosed unit connects to the transformer either through a bus throat of standardized dimensions, or else through cables and is usually installed outdoors. Ring main cables enter and leave the cabinet. This type of switchgear is used for medium-voltage power distribution, from 7200 volts to about 36000 volts.

Asia-Pacific is projected to dominate the global ring main unit market by 2023 and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2018 to 2023. There has been growing power demand in Asia-Pacific, as a result of which, substantial investments have been made in the region to augment power generation capacities. These investments are expected to boost the demand for ring main units.

The major market player included in this report is:

ABB

Schneider

Eaton

Siemens

GE

Lucy Electric

Larsen & Toubro

LS Industrial Systems

Ormazabal

Tiepco

Crompton Greaves

Enetec Electric & Electronic

…

North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific regions have been deeply studied to increase market penetration and ensure accurate analysis.

Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects is assessed, and overall research conclusions are offered.

Study purposes:

Share detailed information about the key factors (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry assignments and risks) affecting market growth.

Analyze competitive developments such as market expansion, contracts, new product launches and acquisitions.

Segment by Type

Gas Insulated

Air Insulated

Oil Insulated

Solid Dielectric Insulated

Segment by Application

Distribution Utilities

Industries

Infrastructure and Transportation

Table of Content

Executive Summary

1 Industry Overview of Ring Main Unit

1.1 Definition of Ring Main Unit

1.2 Ring Main Unit Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Ring Main Unit Production Growth Rate Comparison by Types (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Gas Insulated

1.2.3 Air Insulated

1.2.4 Oil Insulated

1.2.5 Solid Dielectric Insulated

1.3 Ring Main Unit Segment by Applications

1.3.1 Global Ring Main Unit Consumption Comparison by Applications (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Distribution Utilities

1.3.3 Industries

1.3.4 Infrastructure and Transportation

1.4 Global Ring Main Unit Overall Market

1.4.1 Global Ring Main Unit Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Ring Main Unit Production (2014-2025)

1.4.3 North America Ring Main Unit Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 Europe Ring Main Unit Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 China Ring Main Unit Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.6 Japan Ring Main Unit Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.7 Southeast Asia Ring Main Unit Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.8 India Ring Main Unit Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

2.1 Raw Material and Suppliers

2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Ring Main Unit

2.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Ring Main Unit

2.4 Industry Chain Structure of Ring Main Unit

