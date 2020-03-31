XploreMR has recently published an analytical study of refuse-derived fuel market, which sheds light on a confluence of aspects that mold the market growth. While historical (2014-2018) and forecast (2019-2019) numbers are offered on the refuse-derived fuel market, the report also covers the most influential trends in the market.

Chapter 1 – Executive Summary

The study begins with a summary of key findings and statistics gleaned for the refuse-derived fuel market. A brief analysis and recommendations of our analysts on the take of businesses in the refuse-derived fuel market has also been provided.

Chapter 2 – Refuse-Derived Market Overview

The study gives an accurate definition of refuse-derived fuel, along with a succinct introduction to the refuse-derived fuel market. A market taxonomy table has been incorporated in this chapter, which methodically represents key segments identified in the refuse-derived fuel market.

Chapter 3 – Key Trends

The report has identified key trends impacting growth of the refuse-derived fuel market. Advances in the production process and technologies associated with the refuse-derived fuel have also been highlighted and analyzed.

Chapter 4 – Refuse-Derived Market Background

The report lists key macro-economic factors influencing demand for refuse-derived fuel, which range from global GDP growth and population dynamics, to energy consumption and oil & gas sector growth. A comprehensive outlook on the waste-to-energy business is delivered, along with the country-wise information on the municipal solid waste composition. Additionally, the study analyzes forecast factors and their relevance & impact on the refuse-derived fuel landscape, value chain analysis and the most crucial dynamics of the refuse-derived fuel market.

Chapter 5 – Value Demand Analysis and Forecast

A detailed analysis of the volume supply & demand trends, for the historical period (2014-2018) and the forecast period (2019-2029), has been included in this chapter. It also includes the annual growth rate of the refuse-derived fuel market.

Chapter 6 – Pricing Analysis

A regional pricing assessment, and pricing break-up for the refuse-derived fuel market is provided in this chapter. The global average pricing benchmark has also been identified and rendered for stakeholders to make apt pricing strategies.

Chapter 7 – Volume Demand Analysis and Forecast

A detailed analysis of the supply & demand trends in terms of value, for the historical period (2014-2018) and the forecast period (2019-2029), has been included in this chapter. It also includes the annual growth rate, along with the absolute dollar opportunity for the refuse-derived fuel market.

Chapter 8 – Refuse-Derived Fuel Market Analysis and Forecast, by Fuel

Key findings in the refuse-derived fuel market on the basis of fuel categories have been provided in this chapter, along with a historical and forecast value and volume analysis. High-grade and low-grade refuse-derived fuel have been highlighted as key fuel categories making an impact on the market dynamics. The market attractiveness analysis for both of these categories has also been offered.

Chapter 9 – Refuse-Derived Fuel Market Analysis and Forecast, by Application

Key findings in the refuse-derived fuel market on the basis of application scope have been provided in this chapter, along with a historical and forecast value and volume analysis. Cement kiln, co-combustion, gasification, CHP, and other imperative applications have been highlighted that make a notable impact on the market dynamics. The market attractiveness analysis for these applications of refuse-derived fuel has also been offered.

Chapter 10 – Refuse-Derived Fuel Market Analysis and Forecast, by Region

The report has categorized the global refuse-derived fuel market into six key geographies, namely, North America, Latin America, Europe, APEJ, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. The scenario of the refuse-derived fuel market in these regions has been explained in detail with imperative historical and forecast figures.

Chapter 11 – North America Refuse-Derived Fuel Market

The refuse-derived fuel market in North America has been studied in detail. The market dynamics and outlook in key countries – the US and Canada – have been analyzed. Insights into the market attractiveness of fuel and application segments on a country-level have been offered in this chapter.

Chapter 12 – Latin America Refuse-Derived Fuel Market

The dynamics and trends impact growth of the refuse-derived fuel market in Latin America have been highlighted and assessed in this chapter. Pricing analysis and market size – in terms of value and volume – in key Latin American countries, namely, Brazil, Mexico, and the rest of Latin America, have been delivered, along with a systematic representation of key participants in the Latin America refuse-derived fuel market.

Chapter 13 – Europe Refuse-Derived Fuel Market

The refuse-derived fuel market in North America has been studied in detail. The market dynamics and outlook in key countries – Germany, Italy, France, the UK, Spain, BENELUX, Russia, and the rest of Europe – have been analyzed. Insights into the market attractiveness of fuel and application segments on a country-level have been offered in this chapter.

Chapter 14 – APEJ Refuse-Derived Fuel Market

The dynamics and trends impact growth of the refuse-derived fuel market in Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) have been highlighted and assessed in this chapter. Pricing analysis and market size – in terms of value and volume – in key APEJ countries – India, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia & New Zealand, and the rest of APEJ – have been delivered, along with a systematic representation of key participants in the APEJ refuse-derived fuel market.

Chapter 15 – Japan Refuse-Derived Fuel Market

The dynamics and trends impact growth of the refuse-derived fuel market in Japan have been highlighted and assessed in this chapter. Pricing analysis and market size – in terms of value and volume – in Japan have been delivered, along with a systematic representation of key participants in the Japan’s refuse-derived fuel market.

Chapter 16 – Middle East & Africa Refuse-Derived Fuel Market

The refuse-derived fuel market in North America has been studied in detail. The market dynamics and outlook in key countries – GCC countries, Turkey, Northern Africa, South Africa, and the rest of MEA – have been analyzed. Insights into the market attractiveness of fuel and application segments on a country-level have been offered in this chapter.

Chapter 17 – Market Structure Analysis

Analysis of the refuse-derived fuel market based on Tier of companies operating in the market, and the market concentration of these companies has been incorporated in this chapter. The market share analysis of key player identified and profiled in the refuse-derived fuel market has also been offered.

Chapter 18 – Competition Analysis

Key players operating in the refuse-derived fuel market, profiled in the report, include Renewi SUEZ Recycling and Recovery UK Ltd. Biffa Veolia FCC Austria Abfill Service AG ESTRE AMBIENTAL INC. Carey Group Plc. EcoUrja Countrystyle Recycling Limited Mion Ventoltermica Depurazioni S.p.A.

