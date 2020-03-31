Recloser‎ Market 2020 analysis report provides Industry share, size, growth, regional shares, trends, segmentation, strategies, investment arrange and forecast 2025. This analysis report categorizes the worldwide ‎market by corporations, region, kind and end-use Industry.

Recloser is a self-controlled device, which guards a power system against service interrupts by automatically opening and closing as short circuits are detected. In other words, it is a switch that re-establishes an electrical circuit manually, remotely, or automatically after a disruption of service. It detects the fault, and closes and resets to open the line, which normally occurs three times. The recloser offsets the fault and reconnects the distribution line. In an overhead distribution system, 70 to 90 per cent of the faults are of temporary nature and they last, at the most, for a few cycles or seconds. Thus, the recloser, with its opening/closing characteristic, prevents a distribution circuit from being left out of service for temporary faults.

The Asia Pacific is expected to lead the recloser market. The increasing demand for electrical energy due to urbanization and industrialization, distribution network upgrade, and increasing need of power reliability and distribution automation as well as rising investments in smart grid is expected to drive the market during the forecast period in the region. The figure given below shows the market size of 2022 in various regions with the respective CAGRs.

The major market player included in this report is:

ABB

Eaton

Schneider Electric

Siemens

Hubbell

S&C

Tavrida Electric

Entec

G&W

Noja Power

Elektrolites

Ghorit

…

North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific regions have been deeply studied to increase market penetration and ensure accurate analysis. Top manufacturers have been given important importance to understand strategies and clarify their position in specific market.

Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects is assessed, and overall research conclusions are offered.

Study purposes:

Segment by Type

By Control Type

Electric

Hydraulic

By Phase

Single

Three

Triple Single

Segment by Application

Distribution

Not Specified

