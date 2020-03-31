In 2029, the Polyaluminum Chloride market is spectated to surpass ~US$ xx Mn/Bn with a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period. The Polyaluminum Chloride market clicked a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018. Region is expected to account for a significant market share, where the Polyaluminum Chloride market size is projected to inflate with a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.

Global Polyaluminum Chloride market report on the basis of market players

The report examines each Polyaluminum Chloride market player according to its market share, production footprint, and growth rate. SWOT analysis of the players (strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats) has been covered in this report. Further, the Polyaluminum Chloride market study depicts the recent launches, agreements, R&D projects, and business strategies of the market players including

segmented as follows:

Global Polyaluminum Chloride Market: by Form

Liquid

Powder

Global Polyaluminum Chloride Market: by Application

Potable Water Treatment

Industrial Water Treatment

Pulp & Paper Sizing

Decolorization in Textile Industry

Others (Antiperspirants, etc.)

Global Polyaluminum Chloride Market: by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy France Russia & CIS Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina Chile Peru Colombia Ecuador Paraguay Uruguay Bolivia Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Takeaways

Potable water treatment is a major application segment of the market for polyaluminum chloride

The industrial water treatment segment is expected to register a significant growth rate compared to other application segments owing to stringent environmental and industrial norms

Though polyaluminum chloride in the powder form is costlier than the liquid form, easy transportation and long shelf-life make it the major form

Asia Pacific is anticipated to dominate the global polyaluminum chloride market during the forecast period

China is a leading market for polyaluminum chloride in Asia Pacific, in terms of consumption

