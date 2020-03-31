A tyre is a component fitted around the rim of a wheel to transfer the load of a vehicle from the axle to the ground. Rubber tyre consists of tread, jointless cap piles, beads, and other materials, which include synthetic rubber, carbon black, and fabric. The major function of the tyre is to protect the wheel rim and offer tractive force between the road surface and the vehicle.

Since, it is manufactured from rubber, it also provides a flexible cushion, thereby reducing the impact of the vibrations and absorbs the shock of the vehicle. There is an exponential increase in the demand for tyre due to the rise in vehicle production in Pakistan to cater the increase in requirement of vehicles across all segments. Thus, the tyre demand is ultimately governed by automobile production.

Request For Report Sample: https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/sample/13202

The seats used in most of the passenger and light commercial vehicles have main parts that includes tread, textile cord ply, liners, and beads. The combination of such components are responsible for ripping the road and providing directional stability and wear-and-tear resistance.

The Pakistan rubber tyre market is segmented based on tyre type, component, design, vehicle type, and region. Pneumatic rubber tyre, retreaded rubber tyre, rubber inner tubes, cushioned and solid rubber tyre, and others are studied under the tyre segment.

Based on component type, the market is divided into tyre, tubes, and valves. Radial and bias types are categorized under design type. Whereas, passenger car, commercial vehicles, two wheeler, three wheeler, agriculture tractor, and OTR/TBR tyre are analyzed under the vehicle type segment. Based on region, the market is studied across Pakistan.

The key players analyzed in the automotive seat market include General Tyre and Rubber Co. Ltd., Servis Tyre, the Goodyear Tyre & Rubber Company, Bridgestone group, Pirelli Tyre S.p.A, Michelin, Ghauri Tyre & Tube Ltd., Continental Corporation, Sumitomo Rubber Industries Ltd., and Yokohama Rubber Co., Ltd.

Request for Report Discount : https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/discount/13202

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

• This study presents the analytical depiction of Pakistan rubber tyre market along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

• The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to enable stakeholders gain a stronger foothold in the market.

• The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with detailed impact analysis.

• The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2018 to 2025 to highlight the financial competency of the market.

• Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Tyre

o Pneumatic Rubber Tyre

o Retreaded Rubber Tyre

o Cushioned and Solid Rubber Tyre

o Others

By Component

o Tyres

o Tubes

o Valves

By Vehicle Type

o Passenger Car

o Commercial Vehicles

o Two-wheeler

o Three-wheeler

o Agriculture Tractor

o OTR/TBR

By Design

o Radial Tyre

o Bias Tyre