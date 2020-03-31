OSB is an engineered wood structural panel that is rapidly gaining popularity for various applications. It is a sheet material in which rather long strands of wood are bonded together with a synthetic resin adhesive. Sometimes in all three layers, but usually only in the outer layers of these panels, the strands are orientated in a particular direction. OSB varies in colour from a light straw colour to a medium brown depending on the wood species, resin system and pressing conditions..

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Oriented Strand Board (OSB) in global market, especially in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, types and applications.

OSBs strength mainly comes from the uninterrupted wood fibre, interweaving of the long strands and degree of orientation of strands in the surface layers. Waterproof and boil proof resin binders are combined with the strands to improve internal strength, rigidity and moisture resistance.

Oriented Strand Board (OSB) Industry 2020 Market Research Report is spread across 153 pages and provides exclusive vital statistics, data, information, trends and competitive landscape details in this niche sector.

Report Covers Market Segment by Manufacturers:

Norbord

LP

Georgia-Pacific

Kronospan

Weyerhaeuser NR Company

Huber

Tolko

Swiss Krono Group

Market Segment by Type, covers:

OSB/1

OSB/2

OSB/3

OSB/4

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Construction

Industrial Packaging

Interior Furnishing

Others

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Oriented Strand Board (OSB) market.

Chapter 1: Describe Oriented Strand Board (OSB) Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, and market driving force.

Chapter 2: Analyze the top manufacturers of Oriented Strand Board (OSB) Tablet, with sales, revenue, and price of Oriented Strand Board (OSB) Tablet, in 2015 and 201.2.

Chapter 3: Display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2015 and 201.2.

Chapter 4: Show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Oriented Strand Board (OSB) Tablet, for each region, from 2011 to 201.2.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: Analyze and talked about the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions.

Chapter 10 and 11: Show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2011 to 201.2.

Chapter 12: In Chapter Eleven Oriented Strand Board (OSB) market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 201.2 to 2022.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15: Describe Oriented Strand Board (OSB) sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, appendix and data source.

