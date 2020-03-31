Organic dairy food and drinks are manufactured by using organic milk as a raw material collected from livestock with the help of organic farming methods. It mainly includes perishable products such as milk, yogurt, cheese, butter, and ice cream, which are used on a daily basis by consumers.

Organic dairy products have 50% higher levels of beneficial omega-3 fatty acids than conventionally produced dairy as well as 40% more of the heart-healthy conjugated linoleic acid (CLA) than their regular dairy products. Moreover, organic milk is rich in minerals and antioxidants, such as iron, vitamin E, selenium, and carotenoids. Given all the beneficial properties and high consumption of dairy worldwide, organic dairy food and drinks are in high demand, especially in the health and fitness community.

The unique nutrient package and benefits provided by the dairy food and drinks make them an important part of a consumer’s life. The market is driven by the continuous introduction of innovative organic dairy products such as energy-based milk drinks and flavored organic drinks. The demand for organic dairy food and drinks is experiencing steady increase in daily life. Rise in health awareness among consumers is one of the key driving factors for this market.

Request for Report Sample: https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/sample/13211

In addition, food safety, environmental protection, animal welfare, and increase in use of natural and organic products are other major factors contributing to the growth of this market. Increase in purchasing power of consumers, improved standard of living, and rise in initiatives taken by government associations such as low interest rates and loan facilities, are also driving the growth of this market in developing countries. However, high price of organic dairy products, private labels faking organic dairy products labels, lack of promotion, and increase in R&D cost hampers the growth of this market.

Hormones such as bovine growth hormone (BGH) and recombinant bovine somatotropin (rbST), are used for increasing milk production in cows for the manufacture of non-organic milk. Excessive use of these hormones leads to the growth of IGF-1 (insulin-like growth factor), which results in the occurrence of breast cancer. Rise in demand for organic milk and availability of a variety of organic dairy products along with the development of new and innovative products in this segment provide huge opportunities to the market.

The organic dairy food and drinks market is segmented on the basis of type and region.

Based on type, the market is split into organic milk, yogurt, cheese, and others. Based on region, the global organic dairy food and drinks market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players operating in the world organic dairy food and drinks market are Bj’s Wholesale Club Inc., Chobani, Danone (Horizon Organic), Liberté Inc., Organic Valley Crop Cooperative, Safeway Inc., Stonyfield Organics, Straus Family Creamery, Wallaby Yogurt Company, and Unilever Group.



KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

• The report provides a quantitative analysis of the current market trends, estimations, and dynamics of the market size from 2017 to 2025 to identify the prevailing organic dairy food and drinks market opportunities.

• The key countries in all the major regions are mapped based on their Organic dairy food and drinks market share.

• Porter’s five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier–buyer network.

• In-depth analysis and the organic dairy food and drinks market size and segmentation assists in determining the prevailing market opportunities.

• Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global organic dairy food and drinks industry.

• Market player positioning segment facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

Make an Inquiry before Buying: https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/checkout/13211/Single

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

• By Type

o Organic Milk

o Organic Yogurt

o Organic Cheese

o Other Organic Food and Drinks

• By Region

o North America

§ U.S.

§ Canada

§ Mexico

o Europe

§ Germany

§ France

§ UK

§ Italy

§ Spain

§ Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

§ China

§ India

§ Japan

§ Australia

§ Rest of Asia-Pacific

o LAMEA

§ Africa

§ Middle East

§ Rest of LAMEA

Request for Report Discount: https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/discount/13211