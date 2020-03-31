The data synchronization between customer engagement solutions and other technologies is difficult. This factor can act as a challenge to the market. However increased applicability of big data and machine learning, and increased investments in artificial intelligence (AI) can further propel the market growth.

Asia Pacific market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR. The growth of the Asia Pacific market can be attributed to the increased adoption of cloud computing by different organizations in this region.

The analytics & reporting subsegment of the solutions segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Analytics & reporting allow organizations to use artificial intelligence to help them offer tailored solutions.

Some of the key players operating in this market include NICE, Aspect Software, Microsoft, Avaya, Oracle, Salesforce and Others.

Key Benefits of the Report:

* Global, Regional, Country, Solutions, and Vertical Market Size and Forecast from 2014-2025

* Detailed market dynamics, industry outlook with market specific PESTEL, Value Chain, Supply Chain, and SWOT Analysis to better understand the market and build strategies

* Identification of key companies that can influence this market on a global and regional scale

* Expert interviews and their insights on market shift, current and future outlook and factors impacting vendors short term and long term strategies

* Detailed insights on emerging regions, Solutions, & Vertical and competitive landscape with qualitative and quantitative information and facts

Target Audience:

* Customer Engagement Solutions providers

* Traders, Importer and Exporter

* Raw material suppliers and distributors

* Research and consulting firms

* Government and research organizations

* Associations and industry bodies

Research Methodology

The market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, in-house research followed by expert validation and third party perspective like analyst report of investment banks. The secondary research forms the base of our study where we conducted extensive data mining, referring to verified data sources such as white papers government and regulatory published materials, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data sources.

For forecasting, regional demand & supply factor, investment, market dynamics including technical scenario, consumer behavior, and end use industry trends and dynamics , capacity production, spending were taken into consideration.

We have assigned weights to these parameters and quantified their market impacts using the weighted average analysis to derive the expected market growth rate.

The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs) which typically include:

* Original Equipment Manufacturer,

* Vertical Supplier,

* Distributors,

* Government Body & Associations, and

* Research Institute

