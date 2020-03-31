Kenya Reinsurance: Key trends and Opportunities to 2023

Summary

RnM Research ‘Kenya Reinsurance: Key Trends and Opportunities to 2023’ report provides a detailed outlook by product category for theKenyan reinsurance segment.

It provides values for key performance indicators such as premium ceded and cession rates, during the review period (2014-2018).

This report provides in-depth market analysis, information and insights into the Kenyan reinsurance segment.

Get a sample copy of the report at Kenya Reinsurance Market

The report brings together RnM’s research, modeling and analysis expertise, giving reinsurers access to information on segment dynamics and competitive advantages, and profiles of reinsurers operating in the country. The report also includes details of insurance regulations, and recent changes in the regulatory structure.

Key Highlights

– Key insights into the dynamics of Kenyan reinsurance industry.

– A comprehensive overview of the Kenyan economy, investment opportunities and enterprise structure.

– Kenya insurance regulatory framework’s evolution, key facts, taxation regime, licensing and capital requirements.

– Kenyan reinsurance industry’s market structure giving details of premium accepted and premium ceded along with cession rates.

– Details of the mergers and acquisitions in the Kenyan reinsurance industry.

Scope

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the reinsurance segment in Kenya –

– It provides historical values for the Kenyan reinsurance segment for the report’s 2014-2018 review period.

Reasons to buy

– Make strategic business decisions using in-depth historic and forecast market data related to Kenyan reinsurance segment, and each category within it.

– Understand the demand-side dynamics, key market trends and growth opportunities in the Kenyan reinsurance segment.

– Identify growth opportunities and market dynamics in key product categories.

– Gain insights into key regulations governing the Kenyan insurance industry, and their impact on companies and the industry’s future.

Table of Contents

Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Chapter 2 Economy Overview

Chapter 3 Regulatory Risk

Evolution

Key Facts

Licensing Requirements

Chapter 4 Reinsurance Overview

Premium Accepted Trend

Premium Ceded Trend

Cession Rates

Chapter 5 Competitive Landscape

Composition of Top Reinsurers

Chapter 6 Competitor Profiles

Chapter 7 Appendix

Grab Maximum Discount On Kenya Reinsurance [email protected] https://www.reportsandmarkets.com/check-discount/kenya-reinsurance-key-trends-and-opportunities-to-2023?utm_source=daily&utm_medium=15

About Us:

Reports And Markets is part of the Algoro Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe. Are you mastering your market? Do you know what the market potential is for your product, who the market players are and what the growth forecast is? We offer standard global, regional or country specific market research studies for almost every market you can imagine.

Contact Us:

Sanjay Jain

Manager – Partner Relations & International Marketing

www.reportsandmarkets.Com

[email protected]

Ph: +1-352-353-0818 (Us)