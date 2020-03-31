Isoamyl alcohol is an organic compound having molecular formula C5H12O. Isoamyl alcohol is one of the eight isomers of amyl alcohol. It is a primary alcohol. It is a clear water white liquid of moderate volatility. It is narcotic and is about four times as toxic as ethanol. It has the highest narcotic effect among all the amyl alcohols.

This report focuses on the Isoamyl Alcohol in global market, especially in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, types and applications.

In consumption market, the growth rate of global consumption is smooth relatively. China and USA are still the mainly consumption regions due to the advanced production technology and rapid development of economy.

Isoamyl alcohol can be classified as two main types according to the assay (sum of 2-methyl butanol, 3-methyl butanol, and n-amyl alcohol), isoamyl alcohol (98%) and isoamyl alcohol (99%). It can be widely used in many industries. Survey results showed that 38.52% of the isoamyl alcohol market is spices industry, 9.84% is pharmaceuticals industry, 43.56% is beneficiation industry, and 8.08% divided among other industries in 2015. With the development of economy, these industries will need more isoamyl alcohol. So, isoamyl alcohol has a huge market potential in the future.

