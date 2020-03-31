IUDs are small contraceptive devices, often T-shaped, containing either copper or levonorgestrel, helping in birth control for an extended period of time. They are a form of long-acting contraception and are the most effective type of reversible birth control. The approximate tenure of these devices lies between 5 to 8 years.

Market Dynamics

The global contraceptives market is estimated to witness a considerable growth during the forecast period.

Drivers/ Growth Factors

Increased rate of unplanned pregnancies

Rising prevalence of sexually transmitted diseases

Technological advancements in female contraceptive drugs & devices

No need for a new contraception every day, as in case of contraceptive pills

Increasing government and NGO initiatives to promote contraceptives

Growing public awareness.

Restraints/ Challenge

Rising concern of infertility

Threat of Pelvic Inflammatory Infection (PFD)

Danger of ectopic pregnancy; in which the fetus develops outside the uterus, typically in a fallopian tube

May lead to heavy menstrual bleeding resulting into painful cramps

Cultural or religious oppositions prevalent in many countries

Economic constraints

Opportunities

New products are in the research pipeline

Shows that IUDs are the safest contraceptives are some of the market opportunities for the key players.

Market Segmentation

The global market for IUD is segmented on the basis of type, product, end use and geography. On the basis of type, the market is classified under copper intrauterine device and hormonal intrauterine device market. On the basis of product, the market is segmented into MIRENA, ESSURE, SKYLA, LEVOSERT, PARAGARD and others.

Based on end use, intrauterine contraceptive devices are further segmented into hospital, gynecology clinics and others. Some trends to notice are as following:

Copper IUD market is growing with the highest CAGR.

Globally Hormonal IUD is leading the market with highest market share. However, Copper IUD is growing with highest CAGR.

North America is leading the intra-uterine contraceptive devices market.

Regional/Geographic Analysis

On the basis of geography, the global IUD market is segmented into North America (including the USA, Canada, and Mexico), Europe (including France, UK, Germany, Spain, Portugal, Scandinavia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (including India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and New Zealand) and Rest of the World (RoW) (including Latin America and Middle East & Africa).

North America accounts for the largest share of the contraceptives market in 2015. However, Asia is the fastest growing market due to growing awareness among people, increased prevalence of unintended pregnancies and sexually transmitted diseases.

Key Players

Some of the leading companies that are indulging in the production of IUDs are Bayer HealthCare AG, DKT International, Melbea AG, Medicines360 and Egemen International among others.

