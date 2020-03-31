Persistence Market Research has come up with an analytical research publication titled “In Vitro Protein Expression Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012-2016) and Forecast (2017-2025).” The comprehensive in vitro protein expression market research report focuses on various trends, developments, opportunities, restraints, drivers and challenges impacting the growth of the global in vitro protein expression market.

These factors vary in magnitude in different regions for which a detailed analysis is covered in this research report. Along with this, a detailed competition assessment and forecasts for a period of eight years from 2017-2025 are elaborated with respect to each segment and sub-segment of the global in vitro protein expression market.

Global In Vitro Protein Expression Market: Factors Influencing Growth

Several factors are expected to fuel the growth of the global in vitro protein expression market. Aspects such as increasing demand for continuous- exchange in vitro protein synthesis, advancements in technology spurring the application of in vitro protein expression systems in protein synthesis, lesser contamination level associated with in vitro protein expression systems, few number of steps associated with in vitro protein expression systems consequently accelerating product development process, rising demand in biologics and proteomics, growing consumption across biotech and bio pharma companies, increasing demand for therapeutic antibody research, growing focus on the production of mammalian CF lysate and increasing demand for efficient and simple protein production methods are expected to fuel the growth of the global in vitro protein expression market in the coming years.

On the contrary, lack of eukaryotic co- and post transitional modifications, high costs associated with in vitro protein expression systems coupled with short reaction scale and low protein production are restraints negatively impacting the growth of the global in vitro protein expression market.

Global In Vitro Protein Expression Market: Forecast Analysis

According to this market research report, the global in vitro protein expression market is anticipated to grow at a high pace during the forecast period to register a CAGR of 6.1%. The global market for in vitro protein expression is estimated to reach a value higher than US$ 250 Mn by the end of the year of assessment (2025) from a value of around US$ 157 Mn in 2017.

Global In Vitro Protein Expression Market: Segmental Snapshot

The global in vitro protein expression market is segmented on the basis of product type, application, expression mode, end user and region.

By product type, E.coli system is expected to witness significant adoption in the coming years. The E.coli system segment is estimated to reach a high market valuation by the end of the year of assessment and expected to lead the global market

In the application category, protein purification segment is expected to radiate high market attractiveness and is the largest segment with respect to market value and growth rate. This segment is projected to grow at a relatively high CAGR of 6.6% throughout the period of assessment

In the expression mode category, continuous flow expression segment is poised to reach high market valuation and is expected to dominate the global market in the years to follow. This segment is also projected to grow at a high pace during the forecast period

By end user, academic and research institutes and contract research organizations are expected to showcase higher adoption of in vitro protein expression systems. The academic and research institutes segment is estimated to reach a valuation of more than US$ 120 Mn and poised to expand at a higher rate during the forecast period

By region, North America is the largest with high market share in in vitro protein expression market during the assessment period. The in vitro protein expression market in Latin America is projected to grow at a higher value CAGR throughout the forecast period

Global In Vitro Protein Expression Market: Competitive Assessment

The global in vitro protein expression market research report has analyzed various key players involved in the cosmetic procedures. Few of these players are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Takara Bio Company, New England Biolabs, Promega Corporation, Jena Bioscience GmbH, GeneCopoeia, Inc., Biotechrabbit GmbH, Cube Biotech GmbH, CellFree Sciences Co., Ltd., and Bioneer Corporation.