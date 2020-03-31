CHKDSK utility is a Windows built-in disk checking tool that helps scan and fix disk errors as well as checks if the hard drive has bad sectors. When running CHKDSK, some of you may encounter CHKDSK errors and CHKDSK cannot run.

Among the CHKDSK errors, CHKDSK cannot lock current drive, CHKDSK an unspecified error occurred, CHKDSK is not available for RAW drives are three common issues when you try to run CHKDSK in Windows 10. You can check some solutions below to fix these errors.

Part 1. How to Fix CHKDSK Errors in Windows 10

Fix CHKDSK Cannot Lock Current Drive Error

If you meet the error message “Cannot lock the current drive. CHKDSK cannot run because the volume is in use by another process” when you try to run chkdsk /f /r command in Command Prompt, you can try the following measures to fix this error.

Try the simplest method at first: restart your Windows computer.

Type chkdsk *: /f /r /x command in Command Prompt window to force dismount the target drive. Replace “*” with the actual drive letter of the target drive.

Check if CHKDSK can run after you start Windows 10 in Safe Mode.

Try to run CHKDSK on startup by accessing the blue advanced options screen.

Fix CHKDSK an unspecified Error Occurred Issue

When running CHKDSK, another CHKDSK error message “An unspecified error occurred” may appear, and it often comes with an error code: 6e74667363686b2e 1713, 696e647863686b2e 532, etc. To fix this CHKDSK error, you may try:

Uninstall recently installed applications in your Windows 10 computer.

Perform a malware/virus scan with Windows Defender or third-party antivirus software.

Type sfc /scannow command in Command Prompt, and press Enter to repair corrupt system files.

Type sfc /scannow command in Command Prompt, and press Enter to repair corrupt system files. Check disk for errors from Drive Properties window. You can right-click the target drive in This PC, choose Properties and click Tools -> Check.

Back up important files and restore computer to an earlier state.

Fix CHKDSK Is Not Available for RAW Drives Problem

If you see the message “The type of the files system is RAW. CHKDSK is not available for RAW drives.” when trying to run CHKSDK command, you can try the solutions below.

Use the Error checking tool to perform the disk scan. You can click This PC, right-click the target drive and select Properties. Then click Tools and click Check button under Error checking.

Copy and back up needed data on the hard drive, and reformat hard drive to NTFS or FAT32 format.

Try CHKDSK free alternative like MiniTool Partition Wizard when Windows cannot run disk checking with CHKDSK.

Part 2. Run CHKDSK Alternative to Scan and Fix Disk Errors

If CHKDSK cannot run in Windows 10, you can turn to another easy-to-use disk checking tool – MiniTool Partition Wizard – to check disk for errors.

You can download and install MiniTool Partition Wizard on your Windows computer, and launch it.

In the main UI, you can right-click the target partition and choose Check File System -> check & fix detected errors -> Start to easily check and fix hard disk errors for you.

To test hard drive bad sectors, you should select Surface Test option after you right-click the target volume.

Aside from checking and fixing disk errors, MiniTool Partition Wizard also allows you to create/delete/resize/format/wipe/convert partition, copy disk, migrate OS, test hard drive speed, analyze disk usage, etc.

Part 3. Get Back Lost Data on the Hard Drive

Since hard drive errors often cause data loss on the disk, here we also attach a free data recovery method to help you easily recover deleted/lost files from hard drive.

MiniTool Power Data Recovery is a professional data recovery program compatible with Windows. It allows you to recover data from Windows computer, external hard drive, SSD, USB drive, SD card, etc. in a few clicks.

You can fast download and install MiniTool Power Data Recovery on your Windows computer, and run it.

In the main interface, you can choose the device category in the left panel, and choose the specific partition or device in the right window. Click Scan button and it will automatically scan all data incl. deleted/lost files on the device.

You can then find desired files in the scan result window, check them and click Save button to set a new destination to store the recovered files.

Conclusion

Hope now you know how to fix CHKDSK errors and repair hard drive without data loss.