A particulate air filter is a device composed of fibrous or porous materials which removes solid particulates such as dust, pollen, mold, and bacteria from the air.

Increasing expenditure on healthcare, growing incidences of allergies and asthma, coupled with availability of air purifiers at competitive prices are some of the other factors expected to boost demand for home air filters over the coming years.

The major market player included in this report is:

The following manufacturers are covered:

Honeywell

Whirlpool

Coway Toronto

Rabbit Air

3M

Austin Air

Blueair

IQ Air

Philips

AllerAir

Alen

Winix America

Woongjin Coway USA

…

Segment by Type

HEPA Home Air Filters

Activated Carbon Home Air Filters

Ion & Ozone Home Air Filters

Electrostatic Precipitator Home Air Filters

Segment by Application

Household

Hospital

Public area

Table of Content

Executive Summary

1 Industry Overview of Home Air Filters

1.1 Definition of Home Air Filters

1.2 Home Air Filters Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Home Air Filters Production Growth Rate Comparison by Types (2014-2025)

1.2.2 HEPA Home Air Filters

1.2.3 Activated Carbon Home Air Filters

1.2.4 Ion & Ozone Home Air Filters

1.2.5 Electrostatic Precipitator Home Air Filters

1.3 Home Air Filters Segment by Applications

1.3.1 Global Home Air Filters Consumption Comparison by Applications (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Household

1.3.3 Hospital

1.3.4 Public areas

1.4 Global Home Air Filters Overall Market

1.4.1 Global Home Air Filters Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Home Air Filters Production (2014-2025)

1.4.3 North America Home Air Filters Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 Europe Home Air Filters Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 China Home Air Filters Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.6 Japan Home Air Filters Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.7 Southeast Asia Home Air Filters Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.8 India Home Air Filters Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

