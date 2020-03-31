The Research Report expressed by Orbisresearch, the market has come throughout significant development in the existence and can be anticipated to grow substantially within the period of forecast.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/4155567

According to this study, over the next five years the SLAM Technology market will register a 57.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 843.7 million by 2025, from $ 138.3 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in SLAM Technology business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of SLAM Technology market by type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the SLAM Technology value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

Visual SLAM

Laser SLAM

The eye is the main source of human access to outside information. Visual SLAM also has similar features, it can obtain massive, redundant texture information from the environment, with superior scene recognition capabilities. The early visual SLAM was based on the filtering theory, and its nonlinear error model and huge computational complexity became its practical obstacles. In recent years, with the sparse nonlinear optimization theory (Bundle Adjustment) and the advancement of camera technology and computing performance, real-time running visual SLAM is no longer a dream.

Laser SLAM uses 2D or 3D laser radar (also called single or multi-line laser radar), 2D laser radar is generally used for indoor robots (such as sweeping robots), and 3D laser radar is generally used in the field of unmanned driving. The emergence and popularity of lidar makes measurement faster and more accurate, and information is more abundant. The object information collected by the laser radar presents a series of scattered points with accurate angle and distance information, which is called a point cloud. Generally, the laser SLAM system calculates the distance and attitude of the relative motion of the lidar by matching and comparing two point clouds at different times, thus completing the positioning of the robot itself.

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

Robot

Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV)

Augmented Reality (AR)

Autonomous Vehicles

Unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), commonly known as drone, is a type of aircraft that operates without a human pilot onboard. Its flight is controlled either autonomously by onboard computers or by the remote control of a pilot on the ground or in another vehicle. It is widely used in aerial entertainment, geological prospecting, agricultural field etc.

Augmented Reality (AR) includes AR area, mapping tool or mapper.

Autonomous Vehicles includes automated guided vehicle (AGV), autonomous intelligent vehicles (AIVs) and self-driving car.

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Google

GeoSLAM

Apple ARKit

Aethon

Clearpath Robotics

Facebook

Parrot SA

Locus Robotics

NavVis

Amazon Robotics

Shanghai Slamtec

Ascending Technologies

Gestalt Robotics

KUKA AG

Omron Adept Technologies

SLAMcore

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global SLAM Technology market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of SLAM Technology market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global SLAM Technology players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the SLAM Technology with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of SLAM Technology submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-slam-technology-market-growth-status-and-outlook-2020-2025

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global SLAM Technology Market Size 2015-2025

2.1.2 SLAM Technology Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 SLAM Technology Segment by Type

2.2.1 Visual SLAM

2.2.2 Visual SLAM

2.3 SLAM Technology Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global SLAM Technology Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global SLAM Technology Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 SLAM Technology Segment by Application

2.4.1 Robot

2.4.2 Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV)

2.4.3 Augmented Reality (AR)

2.4.4 Autonomous Vehicles

2.5 SLAM Technology Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global SLAM Technology Market Size Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global SLAM Technology Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

3 Global SLAM Technology by Players

3.1 Global SLAM Technology Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global SLAM Technology Market Size by Players (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global SLAM Technology Market Size Market Share by Players (2018-2020)

3.2 Global SLAM Technology Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 SLAM Technology by Regions

4.1 SLAM Technology Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas SLAM Technology Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC SLAM Technology Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe SLAM Technology Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa SLAM Technology Market Size Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas SLAM Technology Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas SLAM Technology Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas SLAM Technology Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC SLAM Technology Market Size by Regions

6.2 APAC SLAM Technology Market Size by Type

6.3 APAC SLAM Technology Market Size by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions

7 Europe

7.1 Europe SLAM Technology by Countries

7.2 Europe SLAM Technology Market Size by Type

7.3 Europe SLAM Technology Market Size by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa SLAM Technology by Countries

8.2 Middle East & Africa SLAM Technology Market Size by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa SLAM Technology Market Size by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Global SLAM Technology Market Forecast

10.1 Global SLAM Technology Market Size Forecast (2021-2025)

10.2 Global SLAM Technology Forecast by Regions

10.2.1 Global SLAM Technology Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast

10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast

10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast

10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast

10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

10.3.1 United States Market Forecast

10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

10.4.1 China Market Forecast

10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

10.4.5 India Market Forecast

10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

10.5.2 France Market Forecast

10.5.3 UK Market Forecast

10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

10.7 Global SLAM Technology Forecast by Type

10.8 Global SLAM Technology Forecast by Application

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Google

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 SLAM Technology Product Offered

11.1.3 Google SLAM Technology Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Google News

11.2 GeoSLAM

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 SLAM Technology Product Offered

11.2.3 GeoSLAM SLAM Technology Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 GeoSLAM News

11.3 Apple ARKit

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 SLAM Technology Product Offered

11.3.3 Apple ARKit SLAM Technology Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Apple ARKit News

11.4 Aethon

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 SLAM Technology Product Offered

11.4.3 Aethon SLAM Technology Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 Aethon News

11.5 Clearpath Robotics

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 SLAM Technology Product Offered

11.5.3 Clearpath Robotics SLAM Technology Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 Clearpath Robotics News

11.6 Facebook

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 SLAM Technology Product Offered

11.6.3 Facebook SLAM Technology Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 Facebook News

11.7 Parrot SA

11.7.1 Company Details

11.7.2 SLAM Technology Product Offered

11.7.3 Parrot SA SLAM Technology Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.7.4 Main Business Overview

11.7.5 Parrot SA News

11.8 Locus Robotics

11.8.1 Company Details

11.8.2 SLAM Technology Product Offered

11.8.3 Locus Robotics SLAM Technology Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.8.4 Main Business Overview

11.8.5 Locus Robotics News

11.9 NavVis

11.9.1 Company Details

11.9.2 SLAM Technology Product Offered

11.9.3 NavVis SLAM Technology Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.9.4 Main Business Overview

11.9.5 NavVis News

11.10 Amazon Robotics

11.10.1 Company Details

11.10.2 SLAM Technology Product Offered

11.10.3 Amazon Robotics SLAM Technology Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.10.4 Main Business Overview

11.10.5 Amazon Robotics News

11.11 Shanghai Slamtec

11.12 Ascending Technologies

11.13 Gestalt Robotics

11.14 KUKA AG

11.15 Omron Adept Technologies

11.16 SLAMcore

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/4155567

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155

Links: