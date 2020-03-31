Global Satellite Data Services Market 2020-2025 : Competition Landscape And A Corresponding Detailed Analysis Of The Major Vendor/Manufacturers
Description
According to this study, over the next five years the Satellite Data Services market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Satellite Data Services business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Satellite Data Services market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Satellite Data Services value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.
Image Data
Data Analytics
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.
Energy & Power
Engineering & Infrastructure
Environmental
Agriculture
Maritime
Others
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Airbus SE
Land Info Worldwide Mapping
Harris Geospatial Solutions
Satellite Imaging Corporation
Planet Labs
DigitalGlobe
SATPALDA Geospatial Services
ICEYE
Earth-i
URSA Space Systems
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Satellite Data Services market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Satellite Data Services market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Satellite Data Services players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Satellite Data Services with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Satellite Data Services submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
Global Satellite Data Services Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Satellite Data Services Market Size 2014-2024
2.1.2 Satellite Data Services Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 Satellite Data Services Segment by Type
2.2.1 Image Data
2.3 Satellite Data Services Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global Satellite Data Services Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
2.3.2 Global Satellite Data Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)
2.4 Satellite Data Services Segment by Application
2.4.1 Energy & Power
2.4.2 Engineering & Infrastructure
2.4.3 Environmental
2.4.4 Agriculture
2.4.5 Maritime
2.4.6 Others
2.5 Satellite Data Services Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global Satellite Data Services Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
2.5.2 Global Satellite Data Services Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)
3 Global Satellite Data Services by Players
3.1 Global Satellite Data Services Market Size Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global Satellite Data Services Market Size by Players (2017-2019)
3.1.2 Global Satellite Data Services Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)
3.2 Global Satellite Data Services Key Players Head office and Products Offered
3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)
3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Satellite Data Services by Regions
4.1 Satellite Data Services Market Size by Regions
4.2 Americas Satellite Data Services Market Size Growth
4.3 APAC Satellite Data Services Market Size Growth
4.4 Europe Satellite Data Services Market Size Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Satellite Data Services Market Size Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Satellite Data Services Market Size by Countries
5.2 Americas Satellite Data Services Market Size by Type
5.3 Americas Satellite Data Services Market Size by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Satellite Data Services Market Size by Countries
6.2 APAC Satellite Data Services Market Size by Type
6.3 APAC Satellite Data Services Market Size by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Satellite Data Services by Countries
7.2 Europe Satellite Data Services Market Size by Type
7.3 Europe Satellite Data Services Market Size by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Spain
7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Satellite Data Services by Countries
8.2 Middle East & Africa Satellite Data Services Market Size by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Satellite Data Services Market Size by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Global Satellite Data Services Market Forecast
10.1 Global Satellite Data Services Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)
10.2 Global Satellite Data Services Forecast by Regions
10.2.1 Global Satellite Data Services Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)
10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast
10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast
10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast
10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast
10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
10.3.1 United States Market Forecast
10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
10.4.1 China Market Forecast
10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
10.4.5 India Market Forecast
10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
10.5.2 France Market Forecast
10.5.3 UK Market Forecast
10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
10.7 Global Satellite Data Services Forecast by Type
10.8 Global Satellite Data Services Forecast by Application
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 Airbus SE
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 Satellite Data Services Product Offered
11.1.3 Airbus SE Satellite Data Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 Airbus SE News
11.2 Land Info Worldwide Mapping
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 Satellite Data Services Product Offered
11.2.3 Land Info Worldwide Mapping Satellite Data Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 Land Info Worldwide Mapping News
11.3 Harris Geospatial Solutions
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 Satellite Data Services Product Offered
11.3.3 Harris Geospatial Solutions Satellite Data Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 Harris Geospatial Solutions News
11.4 Satellite Imaging Corporation
11.4.1 Company Details
11.4.2 Satellite Data Services Product Offered
11.4.3 Satellite Imaging Corporation Satellite Data Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.4.4 Main Business Overview
11.4.5 Satellite Imaging Corporation News
11.5 Planet Labs
11.5.1 Company Details
11.5.2 Satellite Data Services Product Offered
11.5.3 Planet Labs Satellite Data Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.5.4 Main Business Overview
11.5.5 Planet Labs News
11.6 DigitalGlobe
11.6.1 Company Details
11.6.2 Satellite Data Services Product Offered
11.6.3 DigitalGlobe Satellite Data Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.6.4 Main Business Overview
11.6.5 DigitalGlobe News
11.7 SATPALDA Geospatial Services
11.7.1 Company Details
11.7.2 Satellite Data Services Product Offered
11.7.3 SATPALDA Geospatial Services Satellite Data Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.7.4 Main Business Overview
11.7.5 SATPALDA Geospatial Services News
11.8 ICEYE
11.8.1 Company Details
11.8.2 Satellite Data Services Product Offered
11.8.3 ICEYE Satellite Data Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.8.4 Main Business Overview
11.8.5 ICEYE News
11.9 Earth-i
11.9.1 Company Details
11.9.2 Satellite Data Services Product Offered
11.9.3 Earth-i Satellite Data Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.9.4 Main Business Overview
11.9.5 Earth-i News
11.10 URSA Space Systems
11.10.1 Company Details
11.10.2 Satellite Data Services Product Offered
11.10.3 URSA Space Systems Satellite Data Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.10.4 Main Business Overview
11.10.5 URSA Space Systems News
12 Research Findings and Conclusion
