GLOBAL RUNNING WATCHES MARKET 2020-2025:SIZE, DEMAND, INNOVATION, TECHNOLOGY, GROWTH TRENDS AND BUSINESS OPPORTUNITIES
The market has come across significant development in the existence and can be anticipated to grow substantially within the period of forecast.
Snapshot
Running Watches is an information processing device with the basic time function, which could be used for sports. In the report, the Running Watches are used in Running, Biking, Climbing, Cardio Training and Other sports. There are a number of different running watches available for runners. In the report, Running Watches have the function of Pedometer, GPS, HRM (heart rate monitor) or with a combination with them.
The global Running Watches market size is estimated at xxx million USD with a CAGR xx% from 2015-2019 and is expected to reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with a CAGR xx% from 2020 to 2025. The report begins from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of Running Watches by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.
Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):
Pedometer Watches
GPS Watches
Heart Rate Watches
GPS +HRM Watches
Company Coverage (Company Profile, Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):
Apple Inc.
Fitbit
Samsung
Garmin
Suunto
Casio
Polar
Motorola/Lenovo
TomTom
Xiaomi
Timex
Nokia
Soleus
Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):
Running
Biking
Climbing
Cardio Training
Others
Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)
Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)
Table of Contents
1 Industry Overview
1.1 Running Watches Industry
Figure Running Watches Industry Chain Structure
1.1.1 Overview
1.1.2 Development of Running Watches
1.2 Market Segment
1.2.1 Upstream
Table Upstream Segment of Running Watches
1.2.2 Downstream
Table Application Segment of Running Watches
Table Global Running Watches Market 2015-2025, by Application, in USD Million
1.3 Cost Analysis
2 Industry Environment (PEST Analysis)
2.1 Policy
2.2 Economics
2.3 Sociology
2.4 Technology
3 Running Watches Market by Type
3.1 By Type
3.1.1 Pedometer Watches
Table Major Company List of Pedometer Watches
3.1.2 GPS Watches
Table Major Company List of GPS Watches
3.1.3 Heart Rate Watches
Table Major Company List of Heart Rate Watches
3.1.4 GPS +HRM Watches
Table Major Company List of GPS +HRM Watches
3.2 Market Size
Table Global Running Watches Market 2015-2019, by Type, in USD Million
Figure Global Running Watches Market Growth 2015-2019, by Type, in USD Million
Table Global Running Watches Market 2015-2019, by Type, in Volume
Figure Global Running Watches Market Growth 2015-2019, by Type, in Volume
3.3 Market Forecast
Table Global Running Watches Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Type, in USD Million
Table Global Running Watches Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Type, in Volume
4 Major Companies List
4.1 Apple Inc. (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.1.1 Apple Inc. Profile
Table Apple Inc. Overview List
4.1.2 Apple Inc. Products & Services
4.1.3 Apple Inc. Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Apple Inc. (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.2 Fitbit (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.2.1 Fitbit Profile
Table Fitbit Overview List
4.2.2 Fitbit Products & Services
4.2.3 Fitbit Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Fitbit (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.3 Samsung (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.3.1 Samsung Profile
Table Samsung Overview List
4.3.2 Samsung Products & Services
4.3.3 Samsung Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Samsung (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.4 Garmin (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.4.1 Garmin Profile
Table Garmin Overview List
4.4.2 Garmin Products & Services
4.4.3 Garmin Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Garmin (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.5 Suunto (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.5.1 Suunto Profile
Table Suunto Overview List
4.5.2 Suunto Products & Services
4.5.3 Suunto Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Suunto (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.6 Casio (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.6.1 Casio Profile
Table Casio Overview List
4.6.2 Casio Products & Services
4.6.3 Casio Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Casio (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.7 Polar (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.7.1 Polar Profile
Table Polar Overview List
4.7.2 Polar Products & Services
4.7.3 Polar Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Polar (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.8 Motorola/Lenovo (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.8.1 Motorola/Lenovo Profile
Table Motorola/Lenovo Overview List
4.8.2 Motorola/Lenovo Products & Services
4.8.3 Motorola/Lenovo Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Motorola/Lenovo (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.9 TomTom (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.9.1 TomTom Profile
Table TomTom Overview List
4.9.2 TomTom Products & Services
4.9.3 TomTom Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of TomTom (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.10 Xiaomi (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.10.1 Xiaomi Profile
Table Xiaomi Overview List
4.10.2 Xiaomi Products & Services
4.10.3 Xiaomi Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Xiaomi (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.11 Timex (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.11.1 Timex Profile
Table Timex Overview List
4.11.2 Timex Products & Services
4.11.3 Timex Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Timex (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.12 Nokia (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.12.1 Nokia Profile
Table Nokia Overview List
4.12.2 Nokia Products & Services
4.12.3 Nokia Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Nokia (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.13 Soleus (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.13.1 Soleus Profile
Table Soleus Overview List
4.13.2 Soleus Products & Services
4.13.3 Soleus Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Soleus (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
5 Market Competition
5.1 Company Competition
Table Global Running Watches Sales Revenue 2015-2019, by Company, in USD Million
Table Global Running Watches Sales Revenue Share 2015-2019, by Company, in USD Million
Figure Global Running Watches Sales Revenue Share in 2019, by Company, in USD Million
Table Global Running Watches Sales Volume 2015-2019, by Company, in Volume
Table Global Running Watches Sales Volume Share 2015-2019, by Company, in Volume
Figure Global Running Watches Sales Volume Share in 2019, by Company, in Volume
5.2 Regional Market by Company
Figure North America Running Watches Market Concentration, in 2019
Figure Europe Running Watches Market Market Concentration, in 2019
Figure Asia-Pacific Running Watches MMarket Concentration, in 2019
Figure South America Running Watches Market Concentration, in 2019
Figure Middle East & Africa Running Watches Market Concentration, in 2019
6 Demand by End Market
6.1 Demand Situation
6.1.1 Demand in Running
Figure Running Watches Demand in Running, 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure Running Watches Demand in Running, 2015-2019, in Volume
6.1.2 Demand in Biking
Figure Running Watches Demand in Biking, 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure Running Watches Demand in Biking, 2015-2019, in Volume
6.1.3 Demand in Climbing
Figure Running Watches Demand in Climbing, 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure Running Watches Demand in Climbing, 2015-2019, in Volume
6.1.4 Demand in Cardio Training
Figure Running Watches Demand in Cardio Training, 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure Running Watches Demand in Cardio Training, 2015-2019, in Volume
6.1.5 Demand in Others
Figure Running Watches Demand in Others, 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure Running Watches Demand in Others, 2015-2019, in Volume
6.2 Regional Demand Comparison
Table Regional Demand Comparison List
Table Major Application in Different Regions
6.3 Demand Forecast
Table Running Watches Demand Forecast 2020-2025, by Application, in USD Million
Figure Running Watches Market Growth 2020-2025, by Application, in USD Million
Figure Running Watches Market Share in 2025, by Application, in USD Million
Table Running Watches Demand Forecast 2020-2025, by Application, in Volume
Table Running Watches Market Growth 2020-2025, by Application, in Volume
Table Running Watches Market Share in 2025, by Application, in Volume
7 Region Operation
7.1 Regional Production
Table Running Watches Production 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million
Table Running Watches Production 2015-2019, by Region, in Volume
7.2 Regional Market
Table Global Running Watches Market 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million
Table Global Running Watches Market Share 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million
Table Global Running Watches Market 2015-2019, by Region, in Volume
Table Global Running Watches Market Share 2015-2019, by Region, in Volume
7.3 by Region
7.3.1 North America
7.3.1.1 Overview
Figure North America Running Watches Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure North America Running Watches Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume
7.3.1.2 by Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Table North America Running Watches Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million
Table North America Running Watches Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume
7.3.2 Europe
7.3.2.1 Overview
Figure Europe Running Watches Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure Europe Running Watches Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume
7.3.2.2 by Country (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)
Table Europe Running Watches Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million
Table Europe Running Watches Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume
7.3.3 Asia-Pacific
7.3.3.1 Overview
Figure Asia-Pacific Running Watches Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure Asia-Pacific Running Watches Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume
7.3.3.2 by Country (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)
Table Asia-Pacific Running Watches Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million
Table Asia-Pacific Running Watches Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume
7.3.4 South America
7.3.4.1 Overview
Figure South America Running Watches Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure South America Running Watches Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume
7.3.4.2 by Country (Brazil, Argentina etc.)
Table South America Running Watches Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million
Table South America Running Watches Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume
7.3.5 Middle East & Africa
7.3.5.1 Overview
Figure Middle East & Africa Running Watches Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure Middle East & Africa Running Watches Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume
7.3.5.2 by Country (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)
Table Middle East & Africa Running Watches Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million
Table Middle East & Africa Running Watches Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume
7.4 Regional Import & Export
7.5 Regional Forecast
Table Running Watches Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Region, in USD Million
Table Running Watches Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Region, in Volume
8 Marketing & Price
8.1 Price and Margin
8.1.1 Price Trends
8.1.2 Factors of Price Change
Table Price Factors List
8.1.3 Manufacturers Gross Margin Analysis
8.2 Marketing Channel
Figure Marketing Channels Overview
9 Research Conclusion
