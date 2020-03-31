THE RESEARCH REPORT EXPRESSED BY ORBISRESEARCH, THE MARKET HAS COME THROUGHOUT SIGNIFICANT DEVELOPMENT IN THE EXISTENCE AND CAN BE ANTICIPATED TO GROW SUBSTANTIALLY WITHIN THE PERIOD OF FORECAST.

ACCESS THE PDF SAMPLE OF THE REPORT @ HTTPS://WWW.ORBISRESEARCH.COM/CONTACTS/REQUEST-SAMPLE/4166021

Snapshot

Running Watches is an information processing device with the basic time function, which could be used for sports. In the report, the Running Watches are used in Running, Biking, Climbing, Cardio Training and Other sports. There are a number of different running watches available for runners. In the report, Running Watches have the function of Pedometer, GPS, HRM (heart rate monitor) or with a combination with them.

The global Running Watches market size is estimated at xxx million USD with a CAGR xx% from 2015-2019 and is expected to reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with a CAGR xx% from 2020 to 2025. The report begins from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of Running Watches by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.

Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):

Pedometer Watches

GPS Watches

Heart Rate Watches

GPS +HRM Watches

Company Coverage (Company Profile, Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):

Apple Inc.

Fitbit

Samsung

Garmin

Suunto

Casio

Polar

Motorola/Lenovo

TomTom

Xiaomi

Timex

Nokia

Soleus

Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):

Running

Biking

Climbing

Cardio Training

Others

Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

BROWSE THE FULL REPORT @ HTTPS://WWW.ORBISRESEARCH.COM/REPORTS/INDEX/GLOBAL-RUNNING-WATCHES-MARKET-ANALYSIS-2015-2019-AND-FORECAST-2020-2025

Table of Contents

Table of Content

1 Industry Overview

1.1 Running Watches Industry

Figure Running Watches Industry Chain Structure

1.1.1 Overview

1.1.2 Development of Running Watches

1.2 Market Segment

1.2.1 Upstream

Table Upstream Segment of Running Watches

1.2.2 Downstream

Table Application Segment of Running Watches

Table Global Running Watches Market 2015-2025, by Application, in USD Million

1.3 Cost Analysis

2 Industry Environment (PEST Analysis)

2.1 Policy

2.2 Economics

2.3 Sociology

2.4 Technology

3 Running Watches Market by Type

3.1 By Type

3.1.1 Pedometer Watches

Table Major Company List of Pedometer Watches

3.1.2 GPS Watches

Table Major Company List of GPS Watches

3.1.3 Heart Rate Watches

Table Major Company List of Heart Rate Watches

3.1.4 GPS +HRM Watches

Table Major Company List of GPS +HRM Watches

3.2 Market Size

Table Global Running Watches Market 2015-2019, by Type, in USD Million

Figure Global Running Watches Market Growth 2015-2019, by Type, in USD Million

Table Global Running Watches Market 2015-2019, by Type, in Volume

Figure Global Running Watches Market Growth 2015-2019, by Type, in Volume

3.3 Market Forecast

Table Global Running Watches Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Type, in USD Million

Table Global Running Watches Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Type, in Volume

4 Major Companies List

4.1 Apple Inc. (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.1.1 Apple Inc. Profile

Table Apple Inc. Overview List

4.1.2 Apple Inc. Products & Services

4.1.3 Apple Inc. Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Apple Inc. (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.2 Fitbit (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.2.1 Fitbit Profile

Table Fitbit Overview List

4.2.2 Fitbit Products & Services

4.2.3 Fitbit Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Fitbit (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.3 Samsung (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.3.1 Samsung Profile

Table Samsung Overview List

4.3.2 Samsung Products & Services

4.3.3 Samsung Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Samsung (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.4 Garmin (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.4.1 Garmin Profile

Table Garmin Overview List

4.4.2 Garmin Products & Services

4.4.3 Garmin Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Garmin (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.5 Suunto (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.5.1 Suunto Profile

Table Suunto Overview List

4.5.2 Suunto Products & Services

4.5.3 Suunto Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Suunto (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.6 Casio (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.6.1 Casio Profile

Table Casio Overview List

4.6.2 Casio Products & Services

4.6.3 Casio Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Casio (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.7 Polar (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.7.1 Polar Profile

Table Polar Overview List

4.7.2 Polar Products & Services

4.7.3 Polar Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Polar (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.8 Motorola/Lenovo (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.8.1 Motorola/Lenovo Profile

Table Motorola/Lenovo Overview List

4.8.2 Motorola/Lenovo Products & Services

4.8.3 Motorola/Lenovo Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Motorola/Lenovo (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.9 TomTom (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.9.1 TomTom Profile

Table TomTom Overview List

4.9.2 TomTom Products & Services

4.9.3 TomTom Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of TomTom (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.10 Xiaomi (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.10.1 Xiaomi Profile

Table Xiaomi Overview List

4.10.2 Xiaomi Products & Services

4.10.3 Xiaomi Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Xiaomi (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.11 Timex (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.11.1 Timex Profile

Table Timex Overview List

4.11.2 Timex Products & Services

4.11.3 Timex Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Timex (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.12 Nokia (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.12.1 Nokia Profile

Table Nokia Overview List

4.12.2 Nokia Products & Services

4.12.3 Nokia Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Nokia (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.13 Soleus (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.13.1 Soleus Profile

Table Soleus Overview List

4.13.2 Soleus Products & Services

4.13.3 Soleus Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Soleus (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

5 Market Competition

5.1 Company Competition

Table Global Running Watches Sales Revenue 2015-2019, by Company, in USD Million

Table Global Running Watches Sales Revenue Share 2015-2019, by Company, in USD Million

Figure Global Running Watches Sales Revenue Share in 2019, by Company, in USD Million

Table Global Running Watches Sales Volume 2015-2019, by Company, in Volume

Table Global Running Watches Sales Volume Share 2015-2019, by Company, in Volume

Figure Global Running Watches Sales Volume Share in 2019, by Company, in Volume

5.2 Regional Market by Company

Figure North America Running Watches Market Concentration, in 2019

Figure Europe Running Watches Market Market Concentration, in 2019

Figure Asia-Pacific Running Watches MMarket Concentration, in 2019

Figure South America Running Watches Market Concentration, in 2019

Figure Middle East & Africa Running Watches Market Concentration, in 2019

6 Demand by End Market

6.1 Demand Situation

6.1.1 Demand in Running

Figure Running Watches Demand in Running, 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Running Watches Demand in Running, 2015-2019, in Volume

6.1.2 Demand in Biking

Figure Running Watches Demand in Biking, 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Running Watches Demand in Biking, 2015-2019, in Volume

6.1.3 Demand in Climbing

Figure Running Watches Demand in Climbing, 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Running Watches Demand in Climbing, 2015-2019, in Volume

6.1.4 Demand in Cardio Training

Figure Running Watches Demand in Cardio Training, 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Running Watches Demand in Cardio Training, 2015-2019, in Volume

6.1.5 Demand in Others

Figure Running Watches Demand in Others, 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Running Watches Demand in Others, 2015-2019, in Volume

6.2 Regional Demand Comparison

Table Regional Demand Comparison List

Table Major Application in Different Regions

6.3 Demand Forecast

Table Running Watches Demand Forecast 2020-2025, by Application, in USD Million

Figure Running Watches Market Growth 2020-2025, by Application, in USD Million

Figure Running Watches Market Share in 2025, by Application, in USD Million

Table Running Watches Demand Forecast 2020-2025, by Application, in Volume

Table Running Watches Market Growth 2020-2025, by Application, in Volume

Table Running Watches Market Share in 2025, by Application, in Volume

7 Region Operation

7.1 Regional Production

Table Running Watches Production 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million

Table Running Watches Production 2015-2019, by Region, in Volume

7.2 Regional Market

Table Global Running Watches Market 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million

Table Global Running Watches Market Share 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million

Table Global Running Watches Market 2015-2019, by Region, in Volume

Table Global Running Watches Market Share 2015-2019, by Region, in Volume

7.3 by Region

7.3.1 North America

7.3.1.1 Overview

Figure North America Running Watches Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure North America Running Watches Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume

7.3.1.2 by Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Table North America Running Watches Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

Table North America Running Watches Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume

7.3.2 Europe

7.3.2.1 Overview

Figure Europe Running Watches Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Europe Running Watches Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume

7.3.2.2 by Country (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Table Europe Running Watches Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

Table Europe Running Watches Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume

7.3.3 Asia-Pacific

7.3.3.1 Overview

Figure Asia-Pacific Running Watches Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Asia-Pacific Running Watches Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume

7.3.3.2 by Country (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

Table Asia-Pacific Running Watches Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

Table Asia-Pacific Running Watches Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume

7.3.4 South America

7.3.4.1 Overview

Figure South America Running Watches Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure South America Running Watches Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume

7.3.4.2 by Country (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Table South America Running Watches Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

Table South America Running Watches Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume

7.3.5 Middle East & Africa

7.3.5.1 Overview

Figure Middle East & Africa Running Watches Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Middle East & Africa Running Watches Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume

7.3.5.2 by Country (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

Table Middle East & Africa Running Watches Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

Table Middle East & Africa Running Watches Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume

7.4 Regional Import & Export

7.5 Regional Forecast

Table Running Watches Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Region, in USD Million

Table Running Watches Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Region, in Volume

8 Marketing & Price

8.1 Price and Margin

8.1.1 Price Trends

8.1.2 Factors of Price Change

Table Price Factors List

8.1.3 Manufacturers Gross Margin Analysis

8.2 Marketing Channel

Figure Marketing Channels Overview

9 Research Conclusion

DIRECT PURCHASE THE REPORT @ HTTPS://WWW.ORBISRESEARCH.COM/CONTACT/PURCHASE-SINGLE-USER/4166021

ABOUT US:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

CONTACT US:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155

Links:

