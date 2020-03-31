THE RESEARCH REPORT EXPRESSED BY ORBISRESEARCH, THE MARKET HAS COME THROUGHOUT SIGNIFICANT DEVELOPMENT IN THE EXISTENCE AND CAN BE ANTICIPATED TO GROW SUBSTANTIALLY WITHIN THE PERIOD OF FORECAST.

Snapshot

Resilient flooring is made of materials that have some elasticity, giving the flooring a degree of flexibility. The resilient flooring category includes luxury vinyl tiles (LVT), vinyl composite tile (VCT), vinyl sheets, linoleum, cork, rubber, and other types of synthetic flooring.

The global Resilient Flooring market size is estimated at xxx million USD with a CAGR xx% from 2015-2019 and is expected to reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with a CAGR xx% from 2020 to 2025. The report begins from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of Resilient Flooring by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.

Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):

Vinyl Flooring

Linoleum

Rubber

Others

Company Coverage (Company Profile, Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):

Tarkett

Armstrong

Beaulieu

Forbo

Mohawk

Gerflor

Mannington Mills

Shaw

Congoleum

DLW Flooring

James Halstead

NOX Corporation

LG Hausys

TOLI

Naibao Floor

Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):

Commercial flooring

Residential flooring

Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

Table of Contents

Table of Content

1 Industry Overview

1.1 Resilient Flooring Industry

Figure Resilient Flooring Industry Chain Structure

1.1.1 Overview

1.1.2 Development of Resilient Flooring

1.2 Market Segment

1.2.1 Upstream

Table Upstream Segment of Resilient Flooring

1.2.2 Downstream

Table Application Segment of Resilient Flooring

Table Global Resilient Flooring Market 2015-2025, by Application, in USD Million

1.3 Cost Analysis

2 Industry Environment (PEST Analysis)

2.1 Policy

2.2 Economics

2.3 Sociology

2.4 Technology

3 Resilient Flooring Market by Type

3.1 By Type

3.1.1 Vinyl Flooring

Table Major Company List of Vinyl Flooring

3.1.2 Linoleum

Table Major Company List of Linoleum

3.1.3 Rubber

Table Major Company List of Rubber

3.1.4 Others

Table Major Company List of Others

3.2 Market Size

Table Global Resilient Flooring Market 2015-2019, by Type, in USD Million

Figure Global Resilient Flooring Market Growth 2015-2019, by Type, in USD Million

Table Global Resilient Flooring Market 2015-2019, by Type, in Volume

Figure Global Resilient Flooring Market Growth 2015-2019, by Type, in Volume

3.3 Market Forecast

Table Global Resilient Flooring Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Type, in USD Million

Table Global Resilient Flooring Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Type, in Volume

4 Major Companies List

4.1 Tarkett (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.1.1 Tarkett Profile

Table Tarkett Overview List

4.1.2 Tarkett Products & Services

4.1.3 Tarkett Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Tarkett (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.2 Armstrong (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.2.1 Armstrong Profile

Table Armstrong Overview List

4.2.2 Armstrong Products & Services

4.2.3 Armstrong Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Armstrong (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.3 Beaulieu (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.3.1 Beaulieu Profile

Table Beaulieu Overview List

4.3.2 Beaulieu Products & Services

4.3.3 Beaulieu Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Beaulieu (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.4 Forbo (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.4.1 Forbo Profile

Table Forbo Overview List

4.4.2 Forbo Products & Services

4.4.3 Forbo Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Forbo (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.5 Mohawk (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.5.1 Mohawk Profile

Table Mohawk Overview List

4.5.2 Mohawk Products & Services

4.5.3 Mohawk Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Mohawk (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.6 Gerflor (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.6.1 Gerflor Profile

Table Gerflor Overview List

4.6.2 Gerflor Products & Services

4.6.3 Gerflor Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Gerflor (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.7 Mannington Mills (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.7.1 Mannington Mills Profile

Table Mannington Mills Overview List

4.7.2 Mannington Mills Products & Services

4.7.3 Mannington Mills Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Mannington Mills (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.8 Shaw (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.8.1 Shaw Profile

Table Shaw Overview List

4.8.2 Shaw Products & Services

4.8.3 Shaw Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Shaw (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.9 Congoleum (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.9.1 Congoleum Profile

Table Congoleum Overview List

4.9.2 Congoleum Products & Services

4.9.3 Congoleum Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Congoleum (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.10 DLW Flooring (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.10.1 DLW Flooring Profile

Table DLW Flooring Overview List

4.10.2 DLW Flooring Products & Services

4.10.3 DLW Flooring Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of DLW Flooring (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.11 James Halstead (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.11.1 James Halstead Profile

Table James Halstead Overview List

4.11.2 James Halstead Products & Services

4.11.3 James Halstead Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of James Halstead (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.12 NOX Corporation (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.12.1 NOX Corporation Profile

Table NOX Corporation Overview List

4.12.2 NOX Corporation Products & Services

4.12.3 NOX Corporation Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of NOX Corporation (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.13 LG Hausys (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.13.1 LG Hausys Profile

Table LG Hausys Overview List

4.13.2 LG Hausys Products & Services

4.13.3 LG Hausys Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of LG Hausys (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.14 TOLI (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.14.1 TOLI Profile

Table TOLI Overview List

4.14.2 TOLI Products & Services

4.14.3 TOLI Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of TOLI (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.15 Naibao Floor (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.15.1 Naibao Floor Profile

Table Naibao Floor Overview List

4.15.2 Naibao Floor Products & Services

4.15.3 Naibao Floor Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Naibao Floor (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

5 Market Competition

5.1 Company Competition

Table Global Resilient Flooring Sales Revenue 2015-2019, by Company, in USD Million

Table Global Resilient Flooring Sales Revenue Share 2015-2019, by Company, in USD Million

Figure Global Resilient Flooring Sales Revenue Share in 2019, by Company, in USD Million

Table Global Resilient Flooring Sales Volume 2015-2019, by Company, in Volume

Table Global Resilient Flooring Sales Volume Share 2015-2019, by Company, in Volume

Figure Global Resilient Flooring Sales Volume Share in 2019, by Company, in Volume

5.2 Regional Market by Company

Figure North America Resilient Flooring Market Concentration, in 2019

Figure Europe Resilient Flooring Market Market Concentration, in 2019

Figure Asia-Pacific Resilient Flooring MMarket Concentration, in 2019

Figure South America Resilient Flooring Market Concentration, in 2019

Figure Middle East & Africa Resilient Flooring Market Concentration, in 2019

6 Demand by End Market

6.1 Demand Situation

6.1.1 Demand in Commercial flooring

Figure Resilient Flooring Demand in Commercial flooring, 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Resilient Flooring Demand in Commercial flooring, 2015-2019, in Volume

6.1.2 Demand in Residential flooring

Figure Resilient Flooring Demand in Residential flooring, 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Resilient Flooring Demand in Residential flooring, 2015-2019, in Volume

6.2 Regional Demand Comparison

Table Regional Demand Comparison List

Table Major Application in Different Regions

6.3 Demand Forecast

Table Resilient Flooring Demand Forecast 2020-2025, by Application, in USD Million

Figure Resilient Flooring Market Growth 2020-2025, by Application, in USD Million

Figure Resilient Flooring Market Share in 2025, by Application, in USD Million

Table Resilient Flooring Demand Forecast 2020-2025, by Application, in Volume

Table Resilient Flooring Market Growth 2020-2025, by Application, in Volume

Table Resilient Flooring Market Share in 2025, by Application, in Volume

7 Region Operation

7.1 Regional Production

Table Resilient Flooring Production 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million

Table Resilient Flooring Production 2015-2019, by Region, in Volume

7.2 Regional Market

Table Global Resilient Flooring Market 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million

Table Global Resilient Flooring Market Share 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million

Table Global Resilient Flooring Market 2015-2019, by Region, in Volume

Table Global Resilient Flooring Market Share 2015-2019, by Region, in Volume

7.3 by Region

7.3.1 North America

7.3.1.1 Overview

Figure North America Resilient Flooring Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure North America Resilient Flooring Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume

7.3.1.2 by Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Table North America Resilient Flooring Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

Table North America Resilient Flooring Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume

7.3.2 Europe

7.3.2.1 Overview

Figure Europe Resilient Flooring Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Europe Resilient Flooring Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume

7.3.2.2 by Country (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Table Europe Resilient Flooring Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

Table Europe Resilient Flooring Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume

7.3.3 Asia-Pacific

7.3.3.1 Overview

Figure Asia-Pacific Resilient Flooring Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Asia-Pacific Resilient Flooring Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume

7.3.3.2 by Country (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

Table Asia-Pacific Resilient Flooring Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

Table Asia-Pacific Resilient Flooring Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume

7.3.4 South America

7.3.4.1 Overview

Figure South America Resilient Flooring Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure South America Resilient Flooring Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume

7.3.4.2 by Country (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Table South America Resilient Flooring Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

Table South America Resilient Flooring Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume

7.3.5 Middle East & Africa

7.3.5.1 Overview

Figure Middle East & Africa Resilient Flooring Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Middle East & Africa Resilient Flooring Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume

7.3.5.2 by Country (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

Table Middle East & Africa Resilient Flooring Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

Table Middle East & Africa Resilient Flooring Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume

7.4 Regional Import & Export

7.5 Regional Forecast

Table Resilient Flooring Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Region, in USD Million

Table Resilient Flooring Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Region, in Volume

8 Marketing & Price

8.1 Price and Margin

8.1.1 Price Trends

8.1.2 Factors of Price Change

Table Price Factors List

8.1.3 Manufacturers Gross Margin Analysis

8.2 Marketing Channel

Figure Marketing Channels Overview

9 Research Conclusion

