Snapshot
Resilient flooring is made of materials that have some elasticity, giving the flooring a degree of flexibility. The resilient flooring category includes luxury vinyl tiles (LVT), vinyl composite tile (VCT), vinyl sheets, linoleum, cork, rubber, and other types of synthetic flooring.
The global Resilient Flooring market size is estimated at xxx million USD with a CAGR xx% from 2015-2019 and is expected to reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with a CAGR xx% from 2020 to 2025. The report begins from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of Resilient Flooring by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.
Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):
Vinyl Flooring
Linoleum
Rubber
Others
Company Coverage (Company Profile, Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):
Tarkett
Armstrong
Beaulieu
Forbo
Mohawk
Gerflor
Mannington Mills
Shaw
Congoleum
DLW Flooring
James Halstead
NOX Corporation
LG Hausys
TOLI
Naibao Floor
Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):
Commercial flooring
Residential flooring
Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)
Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)
Table of Contents
Table of Content
1 Industry Overview
1.1 Resilient Flooring Industry
Figure Resilient Flooring Industry Chain Structure
1.1.1 Overview
1.1.2 Development of Resilient Flooring
1.2 Market Segment
1.2.1 Upstream
Table Upstream Segment of Resilient Flooring
1.2.2 Downstream
Table Application Segment of Resilient Flooring
Table Global Resilient Flooring Market 2015-2025, by Application, in USD Million
1.3 Cost Analysis
2 Industry Environment (PEST Analysis)
2.1 Policy
2.2 Economics
2.3 Sociology
2.4 Technology
3 Resilient Flooring Market by Type
3.1 By Type
3.1.1 Vinyl Flooring
Table Major Company List of Vinyl Flooring
3.1.2 Linoleum
Table Major Company List of Linoleum
3.1.3 Rubber
Table Major Company List of Rubber
3.1.4 Others
Table Major Company List of Others
3.2 Market Size
Table Global Resilient Flooring Market 2015-2019, by Type, in USD Million
Figure Global Resilient Flooring Market Growth 2015-2019, by Type, in USD Million
Table Global Resilient Flooring Market 2015-2019, by Type, in Volume
Figure Global Resilient Flooring Market Growth 2015-2019, by Type, in Volume
3.3 Market Forecast
Table Global Resilient Flooring Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Type, in USD Million
Table Global Resilient Flooring Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Type, in Volume
4 Major Companies List
4.1 Tarkett (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.1.1 Tarkett Profile
Table Tarkett Overview List
4.1.2 Tarkett Products & Services
4.1.3 Tarkett Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Tarkett (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.2 Armstrong (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.2.1 Armstrong Profile
Table Armstrong Overview List
4.2.2 Armstrong Products & Services
4.2.3 Armstrong Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Armstrong (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.3 Beaulieu (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.3.1 Beaulieu Profile
Table Beaulieu Overview List
4.3.2 Beaulieu Products & Services
4.3.3 Beaulieu Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Beaulieu (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.4 Forbo (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.4.1 Forbo Profile
Table Forbo Overview List
4.4.2 Forbo Products & Services
4.4.3 Forbo Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Forbo (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.5 Mohawk (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.5.1 Mohawk Profile
Table Mohawk Overview List
4.5.2 Mohawk Products & Services
4.5.3 Mohawk Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Mohawk (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.6 Gerflor (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.6.1 Gerflor Profile
Table Gerflor Overview List
4.6.2 Gerflor Products & Services
4.6.3 Gerflor Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Gerflor (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.7 Mannington Mills (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.7.1 Mannington Mills Profile
Table Mannington Mills Overview List
4.7.2 Mannington Mills Products & Services
4.7.3 Mannington Mills Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Mannington Mills (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.8 Shaw (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.8.1 Shaw Profile
Table Shaw Overview List
4.8.2 Shaw Products & Services
4.8.3 Shaw Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Shaw (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.9 Congoleum (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.9.1 Congoleum Profile
Table Congoleum Overview List
4.9.2 Congoleum Products & Services
4.9.3 Congoleum Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Congoleum (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.10 DLW Flooring (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.10.1 DLW Flooring Profile
Table DLW Flooring Overview List
4.10.2 DLW Flooring Products & Services
4.10.3 DLW Flooring Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of DLW Flooring (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.11 James Halstead (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.11.1 James Halstead Profile
Table James Halstead Overview List
4.11.2 James Halstead Products & Services
4.11.3 James Halstead Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of James Halstead (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.12 NOX Corporation (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.12.1 NOX Corporation Profile
Table NOX Corporation Overview List
4.12.2 NOX Corporation Products & Services
4.12.3 NOX Corporation Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of NOX Corporation (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.13 LG Hausys (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.13.1 LG Hausys Profile
Table LG Hausys Overview List
4.13.2 LG Hausys Products & Services
4.13.3 LG Hausys Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of LG Hausys (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.14 TOLI (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.14.1 TOLI Profile
Table TOLI Overview List
4.14.2 TOLI Products & Services
4.14.3 TOLI Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of TOLI (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.15 Naibao Floor (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.15.1 Naibao Floor Profile
Table Naibao Floor Overview List
4.15.2 Naibao Floor Products & Services
4.15.3 Naibao Floor Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Naibao Floor (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
5 Market Competition
5.1 Company Competition
Table Global Resilient Flooring Sales Revenue 2015-2019, by Company, in USD Million
Table Global Resilient Flooring Sales Revenue Share 2015-2019, by Company, in USD Million
Figure Global Resilient Flooring Sales Revenue Share in 2019, by Company, in USD Million
Table Global Resilient Flooring Sales Volume 2015-2019, by Company, in Volume
Table Global Resilient Flooring Sales Volume Share 2015-2019, by Company, in Volume
Figure Global Resilient Flooring Sales Volume Share in 2019, by Company, in Volume
5.2 Regional Market by Company
Figure North America Resilient Flooring Market Concentration, in 2019
Figure Europe Resilient Flooring Market Market Concentration, in 2019
Figure Asia-Pacific Resilient Flooring MMarket Concentration, in 2019
Figure South America Resilient Flooring Market Concentration, in 2019
Figure Middle East & Africa Resilient Flooring Market Concentration, in 2019
6 Demand by End Market
6.1 Demand Situation
6.1.1 Demand in Commercial flooring
Figure Resilient Flooring Demand in Commercial flooring, 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure Resilient Flooring Demand in Commercial flooring, 2015-2019, in Volume
6.1.2 Demand in Residential flooring
Figure Resilient Flooring Demand in Residential flooring, 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure Resilient Flooring Demand in Residential flooring, 2015-2019, in Volume
6.2 Regional Demand Comparison
Table Regional Demand Comparison List
Table Major Application in Different Regions
6.3 Demand Forecast
Table Resilient Flooring Demand Forecast 2020-2025, by Application, in USD Million
Figure Resilient Flooring Market Growth 2020-2025, by Application, in USD Million
Figure Resilient Flooring Market Share in 2025, by Application, in USD Million
Table Resilient Flooring Demand Forecast 2020-2025, by Application, in Volume
Table Resilient Flooring Market Growth 2020-2025, by Application, in Volume
Table Resilient Flooring Market Share in 2025, by Application, in Volume
7 Region Operation
7.1 Regional Production
Table Resilient Flooring Production 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million
Table Resilient Flooring Production 2015-2019, by Region, in Volume
7.2 Regional Market
Table Global Resilient Flooring Market 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million
Table Global Resilient Flooring Market Share 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million
Table Global Resilient Flooring Market 2015-2019, by Region, in Volume
Table Global Resilient Flooring Market Share 2015-2019, by Region, in Volume
7.3 by Region
7.3.1 North America
7.3.1.1 Overview
Figure North America Resilient Flooring Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure North America Resilient Flooring Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume
7.3.1.2 by Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Table North America Resilient Flooring Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million
Table North America Resilient Flooring Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume
7.3.2 Europe
7.3.2.1 Overview
Figure Europe Resilient Flooring Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure Europe Resilient Flooring Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume
7.3.2.2 by Country (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)
Table Europe Resilient Flooring Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million
Table Europe Resilient Flooring Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume
7.3.3 Asia-Pacific
7.3.3.1 Overview
Figure Asia-Pacific Resilient Flooring Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure Asia-Pacific Resilient Flooring Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume
7.3.3.2 by Country (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)
Table Asia-Pacific Resilient Flooring Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million
Table Asia-Pacific Resilient Flooring Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume
7.3.4 South America
7.3.4.1 Overview
Figure South America Resilient Flooring Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure South America Resilient Flooring Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume
7.3.4.2 by Country (Brazil, Argentina etc.)
Table South America Resilient Flooring Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million
Table South America Resilient Flooring Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume
7.3.5 Middle East & Africa
7.3.5.1 Overview
Figure Middle East & Africa Resilient Flooring Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure Middle East & Africa Resilient Flooring Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume
7.3.5.2 by Country (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)
Table Middle East & Africa Resilient Flooring Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million
Table Middle East & Africa Resilient Flooring Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume
7.4 Regional Import & Export
7.5 Regional Forecast
Table Resilient Flooring Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Region, in USD Million
Table Resilient Flooring Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Region, in Volume
8 Marketing & Price
8.1 Price and Margin
8.1.1 Price Trends
8.1.2 Factors of Price Change
Table Price Factors List
8.1.3 Manufacturers Gross Margin Analysis
8.2 Marketing Channel
Figure Marketing Channels Overview
9 Research Conclusion
