Snapshot

The global Microwave Oven market size is estimated at xxx million USD with a CAGR xx% from 2015-2019 and is expected to reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with a CAGR xx% from 2020 to 2025. The report begins from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of Microwave Oven by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.

Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):

Convection Type

Grill Type

Solo Type

Company Coverage (Company Profile, Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):

Galanz

Midea

Electrolux

Whirlpool

Panasonic

Samsung

Daewoo

BSH Home Appliances

SHARP

LG

Brandt

GE (Haier)

Candy Group

Moulinex

Breville

Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):

Household

Commercial

Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

Table of Contents

1 Industry Overview

1.1 Microwave Oven Industry

Figure Microwave Oven Industry Chain Structure

1.1.1 Overview

1.1.2 Development of Microwave Oven

1.2 Market Segment

1.2.1 Upstream

Table Upstream Segment of Microwave Oven

1.2.2 Downstream

Table Application Segment of Microwave Oven

Table Global Microwave Oven Market 2015-2025, by Application, in USD Million

1.3 Cost Analysis

2 Industry Environment (PEST Analysis)

2.1 Policy

2.2 Economics

2.3 Sociology

2.4 Technology

3 Microwave Oven Market by Type

3.1 By Type

3.1.1 Convection Type

Table Major Company List of Convection Type

3.1.2 Grill Type

Table Major Company List of Grill Type

3.1.3 Solo Type

Table Major Company List of Solo Type

3.2 Market Size

Table Global Microwave Oven Market 2015-2019, by Type, in USD Million

Figure Global Microwave Oven Market Growth 2015-2019, by Type, in USD Million

Table Global Microwave Oven Market 2015-2019, by Type, in Kilo Units

Figure Global Microwave Oven Market Growth 2015-2019, by Type, in Kilo Units

3.3 Market Forecast

Table Global Microwave Oven Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Type, in USD Million

Table Global Microwave Oven Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Type, in Kilo Units

4 Major Companies List

4.1 Galanz (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.1.1 Galanz Profile

Table Galanz Overview List

4.1.2 Galanz Products & Services

4.1.3 Galanz Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Galanz (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.2 Midea (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.2.1 Midea Profile

Table Midea Overview List

4.2.2 Midea Products & Services

4.2.3 Midea Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Midea (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.3 Electrolux (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.3.1 Electrolux Profile

Table Electrolux Overview List

4.3.2 Electrolux Products & Services

4.3.3 Electrolux Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Electrolux (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.4 Whirlpool (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.4.1 Whirlpool Profile

Table Whirlpool Overview List

4.4.2 Whirlpool Products & Services

4.4.3 Whirlpool Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Whirlpool (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.5 Panasonic (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.5.1 Panasonic Profile

Table Panasonic Overview List

4.5.2 Panasonic Products & Services

4.5.3 Panasonic Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Panasonic (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.6 Samsung (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.6.1 Samsung Profile

Table Samsung Overview List

4.6.2 Samsung Products & Services

4.6.3 Samsung Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Samsung (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.7 Daewoo (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.7.1 Daewoo Profile

Table Daewoo Overview List

4.7.2 Daewoo Products & Services

4.7.3 Daewoo Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Daewoo (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.8 BSH Home Appliances (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.8.1 BSH Home Appliances Profile

Table BSH Home Appliances Overview List

4.8.2 BSH Home Appliances Products & Services

4.8.3 BSH Home Appliances Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of BSH Home Appliances (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.9 SHARP (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.9.1 SHARP Profile

Table SHARP Overview List

4.9.2 SHARP Products & Services

4.9.3 SHARP Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of SHARP (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.10 LG (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.10.1 LG Profile

Table LG Overview List

4.10.2 LG Products & Services

4.10.3 LG Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of LG (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.11 Brandt (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.11.1 Brandt Profile

Table Brandt Overview List

4.11.2 Brandt Products & Services

4.11.3 Brandt Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Brandt (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.12 GE (Haier) (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.12.1 GE (Haier) Profile

Table GE (Haier) Overview List

4.12.2 GE (Haier) Products & Services

4.12.3 GE (Haier) Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of GE (Haier) (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.13 Candy Group (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.13.1 Candy Group Profile

Table Candy Group Overview List

4.13.2 Candy Group Products & Services

4.13.3 Candy Group Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Candy Group (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.14 Moulinex (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.14.1 Moulinex Profile

Table Moulinex Overview List

4.14.2 Moulinex Products & Services

4.14.3 Moulinex Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Moulinex (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.15 Breville (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.15.1 Breville Profile

Table Breville Overview List

4.15.2 Breville Products & Services

4.15.3 Breville Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Breville (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

5 Market Competition

5.1 Company Competition

Table Global Microwave Oven Sales Revenue 2015-2019, by Company, in USD Million

Table Global Microwave Oven Sales Revenue Share 2015-2019, by Company, in USD Million

Figure Global Microwave Oven Sales Revenue Share in 2019, by Company, in USD Million

Table Global Microwave Oven Sales Volume 2015-2019, by Company, in Kilo Units

Table Global Microwave Oven Sales Volume Share 2015-2019, by Company, in Kilo Units

Figure Global Microwave Oven Sales Volume Share in 2019, by Company, in Kilo Units

5.2 Regional Market by Company

Figure North America Microwave Oven Market Concentration, in 2019

Figure Europe Microwave Oven Market Market Concentration, in 2019

Figure Asia-Pacific Microwave Oven MMarket Concentration, in 2019

Figure South America Microwave Oven Market Concentration, in 2019

Figure Middle East & Africa Microwave Oven Market Concentration, in 2019

6 Demand by End Market

6.1 Demand Situation

6.1.1 Demand in Household

Figure Microwave Oven Demand in Household, 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Microwave Oven Demand in Household, 2015-2019, in Kilo Units

6.1.2 Demand in Commercial

Figure Microwave Oven Demand in Commercial, 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Microwave Oven Demand in Commercial, 2015-2019, in Kilo Units

6.2 Regional Demand Comparison

Table Regional Demand Comparison List

Table Major Application in Different Regions

6.3 Demand Forecast

Table Microwave Oven Demand Forecast 2020-2025, by Application, in USD Million

Figure Microwave Oven Market Growth 2020-2025, by Application, in USD Million

Figure Microwave Oven Market Share in 2025, by Application, in USD Million

Table Microwave Oven Demand Forecast 2020-2025, by Application, in Kilo Units

Table Microwave Oven Market Growth 2020-2025, by Application, in Kilo Units

Table Microwave Oven Market Share in 2025, by Application, in Kilo Units

7 Region Operation

7.1 Regional Production

Table Microwave Oven Production 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million

Table Microwave Oven Production 2015-2019, by Region, in Kilo Units

7.2 Regional Market

Table Global Microwave Oven Market 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million

Table Global Microwave Oven Market Share 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million

Table Global Microwave Oven Market 2015-2019, by Region, in Kilo Units

Table Global Microwave Oven Market Share 2015-2019, by Region, in Kilo Units

7.3 by Region

7.3.1 North America

7.3.1.1 Overview

Figure North America Microwave Oven Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure North America Microwave Oven Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Kilo Units

7.3.1.2 by Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Table North America Microwave Oven Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

Table North America Microwave Oven Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Kilo Units

7.3.2 Europe

7.3.2.1 Overview

Figure Europe Microwave Oven Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Europe Microwave Oven Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Kilo Units

7.3.2.2 by Country (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Table Europe Microwave Oven Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

Table Europe Microwave Oven Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Kilo Units

7.3.3 Asia-Pacific

7.3.3.1 Overview

Figure Asia-Pacific Microwave Oven Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Asia-Pacific Microwave Oven Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Kilo Units

7.3.3.2 by Country (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

Table Asia-Pacific Microwave Oven Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

Table Asia-Pacific Microwave Oven Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Kilo Units

7.3.4 South America

7.3.4.1 Overview

Figure South America Microwave Oven Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure South America Microwave Oven Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Kilo Units

7.3.4.2 by Country (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Table South America Microwave Oven Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

Table South America Microwave Oven Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Kilo Units

7.3.5 Middle East & Africa

7.3.5.1 Overview

Figure Middle East & Africa Microwave Oven Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Middle East & Africa Microwave Oven Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Kilo Units

7.3.5.2 by Country (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

Table Middle East & Africa Microwave Oven Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

Table Middle East & Africa Microwave Oven Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Kilo Units

7.4 Regional Import & Export

7.5 Regional Forecast

Table Microwave Oven Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Region, in USD Million

Table Microwave Oven Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Region, in Kilo Units

8 Marketing & Price

8.1 Price and Margin

8.1.1 Price Trends

8.1.2 Factors of Price Change

Table Price Factors List

8.1.3 Manufacturers Gross Margin Analysis

8.2 Marketing Channel

Figure Marketing Channels Overview

9 Research Conclusion

