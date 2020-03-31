THE RESEARCH REPORT EXPRESSED BY ORBISRESEARCH, THE MARKET HAS COME THROUGHOUT SIGNIFICANT DEVELOPMENT IN THE EXISTENCE AND CAN BE ANTICIPATED TO GROW SUBSTANTIALLY WITHIN THE PERIOD OF FORECAST.

ACCESS THE PDF SAMPLE OF THE REPORT @ HTTPS://WWW.ORBISRESEARCH.COM/CONTACTS/REQUEST-SAMPLE/4166049

Snapshot

Memory foam mattresses are new-generation mattresses with the ability to recover their shape. They are manufactured from a chemical substance called memory foam (polyurethane along with other added chemicals). Memory foam was invented by NASA in 1966 and was called temper foam. Commonly known as memory foam, this type of foam is made of petroleum-based polyurethane and other chemicals and is now being used in mattresses, pillows, and other bedding products.

The global Memory Foam Mattress market size is estimated at xxx million USD with a CAGR xx% from 2015-2019 and is expected to reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with a CAGR xx% from 2020 to 2025. The report begins from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of Memory Foam Mattress by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.

Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):

Below 10 cm

10-30 cm

Above 30 cm

Company Coverage (Company Profile, Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):

Tempur Sealy

Mlily

Serta

Simmons

Sleemon

Sinomax

Corsicana Bedding

Kingsdown

Restonic

Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):

Home Use

Commercial Use

Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

BROWSE THE FULL REPORT @ HTTPS://WWW.ORBISRESEARCH.COM/REPORTS/INDEX/GLOBAL-MEMORY-FOAM-MATTRESS-MARKET-ANALYSIS-2015-2019-AND-FORECAST-2020-2025

Table of Contents

Table of Content

1 Industry Overview

1.1 Memory Foam Mattress Industry

Figure Memory Foam Mattress Industry Chain Structure

1.1.1 Overview

1.1.2 Development of Memory Foam Mattress

1.2 Market Segment

1.2.1 Upstream

Table Upstream Segment of Memory Foam Mattress

1.2.2 Downstream

Table Application Segment of Memory Foam Mattress

Table Global Memory Foam Mattress Market 2015-2025, by Application, in USD Million

1.3 Cost Analysis

2 Industry Environment (PEST Analysis)

2.1 Policy

2.2 Economics

2.3 Sociology

2.4 Technology

3 Memory Foam Mattress Market by Type

3.1 By Type

3.1.1 Below 10 cm

Table Major Company List of Below 10 cm

3.1.2 10-30 cm

Table Major Company List of 10-30 cm

3.1.3 Above 30 cm

Table Major Company List of Above 30 cm

3.2 Market Size

Table Global Memory Foam Mattress Market 2015-2019, by Type, in USD Million

Figure Global Memory Foam Mattress Market Growth 2015-2019, by Type, in USD Million

Table Global Memory Foam Mattress Market 2015-2019, by Type, in Volume

Figure Global Memory Foam Mattress Market Growth 2015-2019, by Type, in Volume

3.3 Market Forecast

Table Global Memory Foam Mattress Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Type, in USD Million

Table Global Memory Foam Mattress Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Type, in Volume

4 Major Companies List

4.1 Tempur Sealy (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.1.1 Tempur Sealy Profile

Table Tempur Sealy Overview List

4.1.2 Tempur Sealy Products & Services

4.1.3 Tempur Sealy Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Tempur Sealy (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.2 Mlily (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.2.1 Mlily Profile

Table Mlily Overview List

4.2.2 Mlily Products & Services

4.2.3 Mlily Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Mlily (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.3 Serta (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.3.1 Serta Profile

Table Serta Overview List

4.3.2 Serta Products & Services

4.3.3 Serta Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Serta (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.4 Simmons (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.4.1 Simmons Profile

Table Simmons Overview List

4.4.2 Simmons Products & Services

4.4.3 Simmons Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Simmons (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.5 Sleemon (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.5.1 Sleemon Profile

Table Sleemon Overview List

4.5.2 Sleemon Products & Services

4.5.3 Sleemon Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Sleemon (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.6 Sinomax (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.6.1 Sinomax Profile

Table Sinomax Overview List

4.6.2 Sinomax Products & Services

4.6.3 Sinomax Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Sinomax (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.7 Corsicana Bedding (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.7.1 Corsicana Bedding Profile

Table Corsicana Bedding Overview List

4.7.2 Corsicana Bedding Products & Services

4.7.3 Corsicana Bedding Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Corsicana Bedding (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.8 Kingsdown (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.8.1 Kingsdown Profile

Table Kingsdown Overview List

4.8.2 Kingsdown Products & Services

4.8.3 Kingsdown Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Kingsdown (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.9 Restonic (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.9.1 Restonic Profile

Table Restonic Overview List

4.9.2 Restonic Products & Services

4.9.3 Restonic Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Restonic (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

5 Market Competition

5.1 Company Competition

Table Global Memory Foam Mattress Sales Revenue 2015-2019, by Company, in USD Million

Table Global Memory Foam Mattress Sales Revenue Share 2015-2019, by Company, in USD Million

Figure Global Memory Foam Mattress Sales Revenue Share in 2019, by Company, in USD Million

Table Global Memory Foam Mattress Sales Volume 2015-2019, by Company, in Volume

Table Global Memory Foam Mattress Sales Volume Share 2015-2019, by Company, in Volume

Figure Global Memory Foam Mattress Sales Volume Share in 2019, by Company, in Volume

5.2 Regional Market by Company

Figure North America Memory Foam Mattress Market Concentration, in 2019

Figure Europe Memory Foam Mattress Market Market Concentration, in 2019

Figure Asia-Pacific Memory Foam Mattress MMarket Concentration, in 2019

Figure South America Memory Foam Mattress Market Concentration, in 2019

Figure Middle East & Africa Memory Foam Mattress Market Concentration, in 2019

6 Demand by End Market

6.1 Demand Situation

6.1.1 Demand in Home Use

Figure Memory Foam Mattress Demand in Home Use, 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Memory Foam Mattress Demand in Home Use, 2015-2019, in Volume

6.1.2 Demand in Commercial Use

Figure Memory Foam Mattress Demand in Commercial Use, 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Memory Foam Mattress Demand in Commercial Use, 2015-2019, in Volume

6.2 Regional Demand Comparison

Table Regional Demand Comparison List

Table Major Application in Different Regions

6.3 Demand Forecast

Table Memory Foam Mattress Demand Forecast 2020-2025, by Application, in USD Million

Figure Memory Foam Mattress Market Growth 2020-2025, by Application, in USD Million

Figure Memory Foam Mattress Market Share in 2025, by Application, in USD Million

Table Memory Foam Mattress Demand Forecast 2020-2025, by Application, in Volume

Table Memory Foam Mattress Market Growth 2020-2025, by Application, in Volume

Table Memory Foam Mattress Market Share in 2025, by Application, in Volume

7 Region Operation

7.1 Regional Production

Table Memory Foam Mattress Production 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million

Table Memory Foam Mattress Production 2015-2019, by Region, in Volume

7.2 Regional Market

Table Global Memory Foam Mattress Market 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million

Table Global Memory Foam Mattress Market Share 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million

Table Global Memory Foam Mattress Market 2015-2019, by Region, in Volume

Table Global Memory Foam Mattress Market Share 2015-2019, by Region, in Volume

7.3 by Region

7.3.1 North America

7.3.1.1 Overview

Figure North America Memory Foam Mattress Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure North America Memory Foam Mattress Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume

7.3.1.2 by Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Table North America Memory Foam Mattress Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

Table North America Memory Foam Mattress Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume

7.3.2 Europe

7.3.2.1 Overview

Figure Europe Memory Foam Mattress Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Europe Memory Foam Mattress Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume

7.3.2.2 by Country (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Table Europe Memory Foam Mattress Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

Table Europe Memory Foam Mattress Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume

7.3.3 Asia-Pacific

7.3.3.1 Overview

Figure Asia-Pacific Memory Foam Mattress Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Asia-Pacific Memory Foam Mattress Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume

7.3.3.2 by Country (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

Table Asia-Pacific Memory Foam Mattress Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

Table Asia-Pacific Memory Foam Mattress Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume

7.3.4 South America

7.3.4.1 Overview

Figure South America Memory Foam Mattress Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure South America Memory Foam Mattress Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume

7.3.4.2 by Country (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Table South America Memory Foam Mattress Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

Table South America Memory Foam Mattress Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume

7.3.5 Middle East & Africa

7.3.5.1 Overview

Figure Middle East & Africa Memory Foam Mattress Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Middle East & Africa Memory Foam Mattress Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume

7.3.5.2 by Country (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

Table Middle East & Africa Memory Foam Mattress Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

Table Middle East & Africa Memory Foam Mattress Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume

7.4 Regional Import & Export

7.5 Regional Forecast

Table Memory Foam Mattress Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Region, in USD Million

Table Memory Foam Mattress Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Region, in Volume

8 Marketing & Price

8.1 Price and Margin

8.1.1 Price Trends

8.1.2 Factors of Price Change

Table Price Factors List

8.1.3 Manufacturers Gross Margin Analysis

8.2 Marketing Channel

Figure Marketing Channels Overview

9 Research Conclusion

DIRECT PURCHASE THE REPORT @ HTTPS://WWW.ORBISRESEARCH.COM/CONTACT/PURCHASE-SINGLE-USER/4166049

ABOUT US:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

CONTACT US:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155

Links:

