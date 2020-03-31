The Research Report expressed by Orbisresearch, the market has come throughout significant development in the existence and can be anticipated to grow substantially within the period of forecast.

According to this study, over the next five years the HVAC Software market will register a 18.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 910.4 million by 2025, from $ 465.5 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in HVAC Software business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of HVAC Software market by type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the HVAC Software value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

Cloud Based

Web Based

Cloud Based and Web Based. Cloud Based is the most widely used type which takes up about 70.15% of the total sales in 2018.

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

Large Enterprises

SMEs (Small and Middle Enterprises)

SMEs was the most widely used area which took up about 88.08% of the global total in 2018.

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

FieldEdge

Jonas

ServiceTitan

MHelpDesk

Synchroteam

Housecall Pro

Verizon Connect

SimPRO

Jobber Software

WorkWave LLC

Wintac

FieldEZ Technologies

ServiceMax

Service Fusion

Tradify

Astea International

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global HVAC Software market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of HVAC Software market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global HVAC Software players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the HVAC Software with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of HVAC Software submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global HVAC Software Market Size 2015-2025

2.1.2 HVAC Software Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 HVAC Software Segment by Type

2.2.1 Cloud Based

2.2.2 Cloud Based

2.3 HVAC Software Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global HVAC Software Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global HVAC Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 HVAC Software Segment by Application

2.4.1 Large Enterprises

2.4.2 SMEs (Small and Middle Enterprises)

2.5 HVAC Software Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global HVAC Software Market Size Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global HVAC Software Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

3 Global HVAC Software by Players

3.1 Global HVAC Software Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global HVAC Software Market Size by Players (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global HVAC Software Market Size Market Share by Players (2018-2020)

3.2 Global HVAC Software Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 HVAC Software by Regions

4.1 HVAC Software Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas HVAC Software Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC HVAC Software Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe HVAC Software Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa HVAC Software Market Size Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas HVAC Software Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas HVAC Software Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas HVAC Software Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC HVAC Software Market Size by Regions

6.2 APAC HVAC Software Market Size by Type

6.3 APAC HVAC Software Market Size by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions

7 Europe

7.1 Europe HVAC Software by Countries

7.2 Europe HVAC Software Market Size by Type

7.3 Europe HVAC Software Market Size by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa HVAC Software by Countries

8.2 Middle East & Africa HVAC Software Market Size by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa HVAC Software Market Size by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Global HVAC Software Market Forecast

10.1 Global HVAC Software Market Size Forecast (2021-2025)

10.2 Global HVAC Software Forecast by Regions

10.2.1 Global HVAC Software Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast

10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast

10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast

10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast

10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

10.3.1 United States Market Forecast

10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

10.4.1 China Market Forecast

10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

10.4.5 India Market Forecast

10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

10.5.2 France Market Forecast

10.5.3 UK Market Forecast

10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

10.7 Global HVAC Software Forecast by Type

10.8 Global HVAC Software Forecast by Application

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 FieldEdge

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 HVAC Software Product Offered

11.1.3 FieldEdge HVAC Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 FieldEdge News

11.2 Jonas

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 HVAC Software Product Offered

11.2.3 Jonas HVAC Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Jonas News

11.3 ServiceTitan

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 HVAC Software Product Offered

11.3.3 ServiceTitan HVAC Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 ServiceTitan News

11.4 MHelpDesk

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 HVAC Software Product Offered

11.4.3 MHelpDesk HVAC Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 MHelpDesk News

11.5 Synchroteam

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 HVAC Software Product Offered

11.5.3 Synchroteam HVAC Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 Synchroteam News

11.6 Housecall Pro

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 HVAC Software Product Offered

11.6.3 Housecall Pro HVAC Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 Housecall Pro News

11.7 Verizon Connect

11.7.1 Company Details

11.7.2 HVAC Software Product Offered

11.7.3 Verizon Connect HVAC Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.7.4 Main Business Overview

11.7.5 Verizon Connect News

11.8 SimPRO

11.8.1 Company Details

11.8.2 HVAC Software Product Offered

11.8.3 SimPRO HVAC Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.8.4 Main Business Overview

11.8.5 SimPRO News

11.9 Jobber Software

11.9.1 Company Details

11.9.2 HVAC Software Product Offered

11.9.3 Jobber Software HVAC Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.9.4 Main Business Overview

11.9.5 Jobber Software News

11.10 WorkWave LLC

11.10.1 Company Details

11.10.2 HVAC Software Product Offered

11.10.3 WorkWave LLC HVAC Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.10.4 Main Business Overview

11.10.5 WorkWave LLC News

11.11 Wintac

11.12 FieldEZ Technologies

11.13 ServiceMax

11.14 Service Fusion

11.15 Tradify

11.16 Astea International

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

