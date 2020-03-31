GLOBAL HAIR DRYER MARKET 2020-2025:CURRENT TRENDS, STRATEGIES, TOP KEY PLAYERS, COMPETITOR ANALYSIS AND REGIONAL OUTLOOK
Snapshot
Hair Dryer is an electromechanical device designed to dry the hair. Most people are familiar with the daily routine of washing, drying, and styling their hair. Although hair will eventually dry on its own if given enough time, most people reach for a hair dryer to speed up the process.
The global Hair Dryer market size is estimated at xxx million USD with a CAGR xx% from 2015-2019 and is expected to reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with a CAGR xx% from 2020 to 2025. The report begins from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of Hair Dryer by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.
Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):
Handhold Dryer
Wall-mounted Dryer
Company Coverage (Company Profile, Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):
Conair
Panasonic
Dyson
Philips
Flyco
Tescom
Revlon
Vidal Sassoon
Braun
Drybar
Remington
GHD
VALERA
CONFU
POVOS
SID
T3 Micro
Elchim
Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):
Household
Commercial
Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)
Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)
Table of Contents
1 Industry Overview
1.1 Hair Dryer Industry
Figure Hair Dryer Industry Chain Structure
1.1.1 Overview
1.1.2 Development of Hair Dryer
1.2 Market Segment
1.2.1 Upstream
Table Upstream Segment of Hair Dryer
1.2.2 Downstream
Table Application Segment of Hair Dryer
Table Global Hair Dryer Market 2015-2025, by Application, in USD Million
1.3 Cost Analysis
2 Industry Environment (PEST Analysis)
2.1 Policy
2.2 Economics
2.3 Sociology
2.4 Technology
3 Hair Dryer Market by Type
3.1 By Type
3.1.1 Handhold Dryer
Table Major Company List of Handhold Dryer
3.1.2 Wall-mounted Dryer
Table Major Company List of Wall-mounted Dryer
3.2 Market Size
Table Global Hair Dryer Market 2015-2019, by Type, in USD Million
Figure Global Hair Dryer Market Growth 2015-2019, by Type, in USD Million
Table Global Hair Dryer Market 2015-2019, by Type, in Volume
Figure Global Hair Dryer Market Growth 2015-2019, by Type, in Volume
3.3 Market Forecast
Table Global Hair Dryer Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Type, in USD Million
Table Global Hair Dryer Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Type, in Volume
4 Major Companies List
4.1 Conair (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.1.1 Conair Profile
Table Conair Overview List
4.1.2 Conair Products & Services
4.1.3 Conair Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Conair (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.2 Panasonic (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.2.1 Panasonic Profile
Table Panasonic Overview List
4.2.2 Panasonic Products & Services
4.2.3 Panasonic Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Panasonic (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.3 Dyson (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.3.1 Dyson Profile
Table Dyson Overview List
4.3.2 Dyson Products & Services
4.3.3 Dyson Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Dyson (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.4 Philips (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.4.1 Philips Profile
Table Philips Overview List
4.4.2 Philips Products & Services
4.4.3 Philips Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Philips (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.5 Flyco (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.5.1 Flyco Profile
Table Flyco Overview List
4.5.2 Flyco Products & Services
4.5.3 Flyco Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Flyco (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.6 Tescom (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.6.1 Tescom Profile
Table Tescom Overview List
4.6.2 Tescom Products & Services
4.6.3 Tescom Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Tescom (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.7 Revlon (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.7.1 Revlon Profile
Table Revlon Overview List
4.7.2 Revlon Products & Services
4.7.3 Revlon Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Revlon (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.8 Vidal Sassoon (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.8.1 Vidal Sassoon Profile
Table Vidal Sassoon Overview List
4.8.2 Vidal Sassoon Products & Services
4.8.3 Vidal Sassoon Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Vidal Sassoon (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.9 Braun (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.9.1 Braun Profile
Table Braun Overview List
4.9.2 Braun Products & Services
4.9.3 Braun Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Braun (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.10 Drybar (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.10.1 Drybar Profile
Table Drybar Overview List
4.10.2 Drybar Products & Services
4.10.3 Drybar Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Drybar (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.11 Remington (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.11.1 Remington Profile
Table Remington Overview List
4.11.2 Remington Products & Services
4.11.3 Remington Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Remington (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.12 GHD (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.12.1 GHD Profile
Table GHD Overview List
4.12.2 GHD Products & Services
4.12.3 GHD Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of GHD (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.13 VALERA (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.13.1 VALERA Profile
Table VALERA Overview List
4.13.2 VALERA Products & Services
4.13.3 VALERA Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of VALERA (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.14 CONFU (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.14.1 CONFU Profile
Table CONFU Overview List
4.14.2 CONFU Products & Services
4.14.3 CONFU Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of CONFU (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.15 POVOS (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.15.1 POVOS Profile
Table POVOS Overview List
4.15.2 POVOS Products & Services
4.15.3 POVOS Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of POVOS (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.16 SID (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.16.1 SID Profile
Table SID Overview List
4.16.2 SID Products & Services
4.16.3 SID Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of SID (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.17 T3 Micro (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.17.1 T3 Micro Profile
Table T3 Micro Overview List
4.17.2 T3 Micro Products & Services
4.17.3 T3 Micro Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of T3 Micro (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.18 Elchim (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.18.1 Elchim Profile
Table Elchim Overview List
4.18.2 Elchim Products & Services
4.18.3 Elchim Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Elchim (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
5 Market Competition
5.1 Company Competition
Table Global Hair Dryer Sales Revenue 2015-2019, by Company, in USD Million
Table Global Hair Dryer Sales Revenue Share 2015-2019, by Company, in USD Million
Figure Global Hair Dryer Sales Revenue Share in 2019, by Company, in USD Million
Table Global Hair Dryer Sales Volume 2015-2019, by Company, in Volume
Table Global Hair Dryer Sales Volume Share 2015-2019, by Company, in Volume
Figure Global Hair Dryer Sales Volume Share in 2019, by Company, in Volume
5.2 Regional Market by Company
Figure North America Hair Dryer Market Concentration, in 2019
Figure Europe Hair Dryer Market Market Concentration, in 2019
Figure Asia-Pacific Hair Dryer MMarket Concentration, in 2019
Figure South America Hair Dryer Market Concentration, in 2019
Figure Middle East & Africa Hair Dryer Market Concentration, in 2019
6 Demand by End Market
6.1 Demand Situation
6.1.1 Demand in Household
Figure Hair Dryer Demand in Household, 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure Hair Dryer Demand in Household, 2015-2019, in Volume
6.1.2 Demand in Commercial
Figure Hair Dryer Demand in Commercial, 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure Hair Dryer Demand in Commercial, 2015-2019, in Volume
6.2 Regional Demand Comparison
Table Regional Demand Comparison List
Table Major Application in Different Regions
6.3 Demand Forecast
Table Hair Dryer Demand Forecast 2020-2025, by Application, in USD Million
Figure Hair Dryer Market Growth 2020-2025, by Application, in USD Million
Figure Hair Dryer Market Share in 2025, by Application, in USD Million
Table Hair Dryer Demand Forecast 2020-2025, by Application, in Volume
Table Hair Dryer Market Growth 2020-2025, by Application, in Volume
Table Hair Dryer Market Share in 2025, by Application, in Volume
7 Region Operation
7.1 Regional Production
Table Hair Dryer Production 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million
Table Hair Dryer Production 2015-2019, by Region, in Volume
7.2 Regional Market
Table Global Hair Dryer Market 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million
Table Global Hair Dryer Market Share 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million
Table Global Hair Dryer Market 2015-2019, by Region, in Volume
Table Global Hair Dryer Market Share 2015-2019, by Region, in Volume
7.3 by Region
7.3.1 North America
7.3.1.1 Overview
Figure North America Hair Dryer Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure North America Hair Dryer Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume
7.3.1.2 by Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Table North America Hair Dryer Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million
Table North America Hair Dryer Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume
7.3.2 Europe
7.3.2.1 Overview
Figure Europe Hair Dryer Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure Europe Hair Dryer Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume
7.3.2.2 by Country (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)
Table Europe Hair Dryer Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million
Table Europe Hair Dryer Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume
7.3.3 Asia-Pacific
7.3.3.1 Overview
Figure Asia-Pacific Hair Dryer Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure Asia-Pacific Hair Dryer Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume
7.3.3.2 by Country (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)
Table Asia-Pacific Hair Dryer Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million
Table Asia-Pacific Hair Dryer Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume
7.3.4 South America
7.3.4.1 Overview
Figure South America Hair Dryer Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure South America Hair Dryer Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume
7.3.4.2 by Country (Brazil, Argentina etc.)
Table South America Hair Dryer Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million
Table South America Hair Dryer Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume
7.3.5 Middle East & Africa
7.3.5.1 Overview
Figure Middle East & Africa Hair Dryer Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure Middle East & Africa Hair Dryer Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume
7.3.5.2 by Country (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)
Table Middle East & Africa Hair Dryer Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million
Table Middle East & Africa Hair Dryer Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume
7.4 Regional Import & Export
7.5 Regional Forecast
Table Hair Dryer Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Region, in USD Million
Table Hair Dryer Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Region, in Volume
8 Marketing & Price
8.1 Price and Margin
8.1.1 Price Trends
8.1.2 Factors of Price Change
Table Price Factors List
8.1.3 Manufacturers Gross Margin Analysis
8.2 Marketing Channel
Figure Marketing Channels Overview
9 Research Conclusion
