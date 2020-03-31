GLOBAL CONDOM MARKET 2020-2025:TECHNOLOGIES, INDUSTRY DYNAMICS, USER DEMAND, GROWTH FACTOR AND KEY PLAYERS ANALYSIS
Snapshot
Condom is a sheath-shaped barrier device that may be used during sexual intercourse to reduce the probability of pregnancy and spreading sexually transmitted infections (STIs/STDs) such as HIV/AIDS. It is rolled onto an erect penis before intercourse and blocks ejaculated semen from entering the body of a sexual partner. Condoms are also used during fellatio and for collection of semen for use in infertility treatment. In the modern age, condoms are most often made from latex, but some are made from other materials such as polyurethane, polyisoprene, or lamb intestine.
The global Condom market size is estimated at xxx million USD with a CAGR xx% from 2015-2019 and is expected to reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with a CAGR xx% from 2020 to 2025. The report begins from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of Condom by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.
Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):
Latex
Non-latex
Company Coverage (Company Profile, Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):
Durex
Okamoto
Trojan
Ansell
Sagami
Gulin Latex
NOX
Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):
Under 25 Age
25-34 Age
35-49 Age
Above 50 Age
Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)
Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)
Table of Contents
1 Industry Overview
1.1 Condom Industry
Figure Condom Industry Chain Structure
1.1.1 Overview
1.1.2 Development of Condom
1.2 Market Segment
1.2.1 Upstream
Table Upstream Segment of Condom
1.2.2 Downstream
Table Application Segment of Condom
Table Global Condom Market 2015-2025, by Application, in USD Million
1.3 Cost Analysis
2 Industry Environment (PEST Analysis)
2.1 Policy
2.2 Economics
2.3 Sociology
2.4 Technology
3 Condom Market by Type
3.1 By Type
3.1.1 Latex
Table Major Company List of Latex
3.1.2 Non-latex
Table Major Company List of Non-latex
3.2 Market Size
Table Global Condom Market 2015-2019, by Type, in USD Million
Figure Global Condom Market Growth 2015-2019, by Type, in USD Million
Table Global Condom Market 2015-2019, by Type, in Volume
Figure Global Condom Market Growth 2015-2019, by Type, in Volume
3.3 Market Forecast
Table Global Condom Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Type, in USD Million
Table Global Condom Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Type, in Volume
4 Major Companies List
4.1 Durex (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.1.1 Durex Profile
Table Durex Overview List
4.1.2 Durex Products & Services
4.1.3 Durex Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Durex (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.2 Okamoto (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.2.1 Okamoto Profile
Table Okamoto Overview List
4.2.2 Okamoto Products & Services
4.2.3 Okamoto Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Okamoto (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.3 Trojan (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.3.1 Trojan Profile
Table Trojan Overview List
4.3.2 Trojan Products & Services
4.3.3 Trojan Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Trojan (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.4 Ansell (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.4.1 Ansell Profile
Table Ansell Overview List
4.4.2 Ansell Products & Services
4.4.3 Ansell Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Ansell (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.5 Sagami (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.5.1 Sagami Profile
Table Sagami Overview List
4.5.2 Sagami Products & Services
4.5.3 Sagami Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Sagami (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.6 Gulin Latex (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.6.1 Gulin Latex Profile
Table Gulin Latex Overview List
4.6.2 Gulin Latex Products & Services
4.6.3 Gulin Latex Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Gulin Latex (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.7 NOX (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.7.1 NOX Profile
Table NOX Overview List
4.7.2 NOX Products & Services
4.7.3 NOX Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of NOX (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
5 Market Competition
5.1 Company Competition
Table Global Condom Sales Revenue 2015-2019, by Company, in USD Million
Table Global Condom Sales Revenue Share 2015-2019, by Company, in USD Million
Figure Global Condom Sales Revenue Share in 2019, by Company, in USD Million
Table Global Condom Sales Volume 2015-2019, by Company, in Volume
Table Global Condom Sales Volume Share 2015-2019, by Company, in Volume
Figure Global Condom Sales Volume Share in 2019, by Company, in Volume
5.2 Regional Market by Company
Figure North America Condom Market Concentration, in 2019
Figure Europe Condom Market Market Concentration, in 2019
Figure Asia-Pacific Condom MMarket Concentration, in 2019
Figure South America Condom Market Concentration, in 2019
Figure Middle East & Africa Condom Market Concentration, in 2019
6 Demand by End Market
6.1 Demand Situation
6.1.1 Demand in Under 25 Age
Figure Condom Demand in Under 25 Age, 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure Condom Demand in Under 25 Age, 2015-2019, in Volume
6.1.2 Demand in 25-34 Age
Figure Condom Demand in 25-34 Age, 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure Condom Demand in 25-34 Age, 2015-2019, in Volume
6.1.3 Demand in 35-49 Age
Figure Condom Demand in 35-49 Age, 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure Condom Demand in 35-49 Age, 2015-2019, in Volume
6.1.4 Demand in Above 50 Age
Figure Condom Demand in Above 50 Age, 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure Condom Demand in Above 50 Age, 2015-2019, in Volume
6.2 Regional Demand Comparison
Table Regional Demand Comparison List
Table Major Application in Different Regions
6.3 Demand Forecast
Table Condom Demand Forecast 2020-2025, by Application, in USD Million
Figure Condom Market Growth 2020-2025, by Application, in USD Million
Figure Condom Market Share in 2025, by Application, in USD Million
Table Condom Demand Forecast 2020-2025, by Application, in Volume
Table Condom Market Growth 2020-2025, by Application, in Volume
Table Condom Market Share in 2025, by Application, in Volume
7 Region Operation
7.1 Regional Production
Table Condom Production 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million
Table Condom Production 2015-2019, by Region, in Volume
7.2 Regional Market
Table Global Condom Market 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million
Table Global Condom Market Share 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million
Table Global Condom Market 2015-2019, by Region, in Volume
Table Global Condom Market Share 2015-2019, by Region, in Volume
7.3 by Region
7.3.1 North America
7.3.1.1 Overview
Figure North America Condom Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure North America Condom Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume
7.3.1.2 by Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Table North America Condom Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million
Table North America Condom Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume
7.3.2 Europe
7.3.2.1 Overview
Figure Europe Condom Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure Europe Condom Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume
7.3.2.2 by Country (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)
Table Europe Condom Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million
Table Europe Condom Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume
7.3.3 Asia-Pacific
7.3.3.1 Overview
Figure Asia-Pacific Condom Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure Asia-Pacific Condom Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume
7.3.3.2 by Country (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)
Table Asia-Pacific Condom Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million
Table Asia-Pacific Condom Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume
7.3.4 South America
7.3.4.1 Overview
Figure South America Condom Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure South America Condom Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume
7.3.4.2 by Country (Brazil, Argentina etc.)
Table South America Condom Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million
Table South America Condom Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume
7.3.5 Middle East & Africa
7.3.5.1 Overview
Figure Middle East & Africa Condom Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure Middle East & Africa Condom Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume
7.3.5.2 by Country (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)
Table Middle East & Africa Condom Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million
Table Middle East & Africa Condom Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume
7.4 Regional Import & Export
7.5 Regional Forecast
Table Condom Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Region, in USD Million
Table Condom Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Region, in Volume
8 Marketing & Price
8.1 Price and Margin
8.1.1 Price Trends
8.1.2 Factors of Price Change
Table Price Factors List
8.1.3 Manufacturers Gross Margin Analysis
8.2 Marketing Channel
Figure Marketing Channels Overview
9 Research Conclusion
