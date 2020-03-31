Global Biological Pest Control Market 2020-2025 : The Report Majorly Enlightens The Key Growth And Limiting Factors
The Research Report expressed by Orbisresearch, the market has come throughout significant development in the existence and can be anticipated to grow substantially within the period of forecast.
Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/4165232
According to this study, over the next five years the Biological Pest Control market will register a 11.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 1051.8 million by 2025, from $ 682.7 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Biological Pest Control business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Biological Pest Control market by type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Biological Pest Control value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.
Predatory Mites
Insects
Nematodes
Others
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.
Vegetables
Turf and Gardening
Crop
Fruit
Others
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
BASF
Anatis Bioprotection
InVivo
Koppert
Biobest Group
Dudutech
ENTOCARE
Arbico
BioBee
Applied Bio-nomics
SDS Biotech
Henan Jiyuan Baiyun Industry
Fujian Yan Xuan Biological Control Technology
Rentokil
Kenya Biologics Ltd.
F.A.R
Biohelp
Xilema
Beneficial insectary
E-nema GmbH
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Biological Pest Control market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Biological Pest Control market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Biological Pest Control players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Biological Pest Control with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Biological Pest Control submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-biological-pest-control-market-growth-status-and-outlook-2020-2025
Table of Contents
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Biological Pest Control Market Size 2015-2025
2.1.2 Biological Pest Control Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 Biological Pest Control Segment by Type
2.2.1 Predatory Mites
2.2.2 Predatory Mites
2.2.3 Nematodes
2.2.4 Others
2.3 Biological Pest Control Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global Biological Pest Control Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Biological Pest Control Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)
2.4 Biological Pest Control Segment by Application
2.4.1 Vegetables
2.4.2 Turf and Gardening
2.4.3 Crop
2.4.4 Fruit
2.4.5 Others
2.5 Biological Pest Control Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global Biological Pest Control Market Size Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global Biological Pest Control Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)
3 Global Biological Pest Control by Players
3.1 Global Biological Pest Control Market Size Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global Biological Pest Control Market Size by Players (2018-2020)
3.1.2 Global Biological Pest Control Market Size Market Share by Players (2018-2020)
3.2 Global Biological Pest Control Key Players Head office and Products Offered
3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)
3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Biological Pest Control by Regions
4.1 Biological Pest Control Market Size by Regions
4.2 Americas Biological Pest Control Market Size Growth
4.3 APAC Biological Pest Control Market Size Growth
4.4 Europe Biological Pest Control Market Size Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Biological Pest Control Market Size Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Biological Pest Control Market Size by Countries
5.2 Americas Biological Pest Control Market Size by Type
5.3 Americas Biological Pest Control Market Size by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Biological Pest Control Market Size by Regions
6.2 APAC Biological Pest Control Market Size by Type
6.3 APAC Biological Pest Control Market Size by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Biological Pest Control by Countries
7.2 Europe Biological Pest Control Market Size by Type
7.3 Europe Biological Pest Control Market Size by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Spain
7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Biological Pest Control by Countries
8.2 Middle East & Africa Biological Pest Control Market Size by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Biological Pest Control Market Size by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Global Biological Pest Control Market Forecast
10.1 Global Biological Pest Control Market Size Forecast (2021-2025)
10.2 Global Biological Pest Control Forecast by Regions
10.2.1 Global Biological Pest Control Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)
10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast
10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast
10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast
10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast
10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
10.3.1 United States Market Forecast
10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
10.4.1 China Market Forecast
10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
10.4.5 India Market Forecast
10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
10.5.2 France Market Forecast
10.5.3 UK Market Forecast
10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
10.7 Global Biological Pest Control Forecast by Type
10.8 Global Biological Pest Control Forecast by Application
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 BASF
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 Biological Pest Control Product Offered
11.1.3 BASF Biological Pest Control Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 BASF News
11.2 Anatis Bioprotection
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 Biological Pest Control Product Offered
11.2.3 Anatis Bioprotection Biological Pest Control Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 Anatis Bioprotection News
11.3 InVivo
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 Biological Pest Control Product Offered
11.3.3 InVivo Biological Pest Control Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 InVivo News
11.4 Koppert
11.4.1 Company Details
11.4.2 Biological Pest Control Product Offered
11.4.3 Koppert Biological Pest Control Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.4.4 Main Business Overview
11.4.5 Koppert News
11.5 Biobest Group
11.5.1 Company Details
11.5.2 Biological Pest Control Product Offered
11.5.3 Biobest Group Biological Pest Control Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.5.4 Main Business Overview
11.5.5 Biobest Group News
11.6 Dudutech
11.6.1 Company Details
11.6.2 Biological Pest Control Product Offered
11.6.3 Dudutech Biological Pest Control Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.6.4 Main Business Overview
11.6.5 Dudutech News
11.7 ENTOCARE
11.7.1 Company Details
11.7.2 Biological Pest Control Product Offered
11.7.3 ENTOCARE Biological Pest Control Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.7.4 Main Business Overview
11.7.5 ENTOCARE News
11.8 Arbico
11.8.1 Company Details
11.8.2 Biological Pest Control Product Offered
11.8.3 Arbico Biological Pest Control Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.8.4 Main Business Overview
11.8.5 Arbico News
11.9 BioBee
11.9.1 Company Details
11.9.2 Biological Pest Control Product Offered
11.9.3 BioBee Biological Pest Control Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.9.4 Main Business Overview
11.9.5 BioBee News
11.10 Applied Bio-nomics
11.10.1 Company Details
11.10.2 Biological Pest Control Product Offered
11.10.3 Applied Bio-nomics Biological Pest Control Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.10.4 Main Business Overview
11.10.5 Applied Bio-nomics News
11.11 SDS Biotech
11.12 Henan Jiyuan Baiyun Industry
11.13 Fujian Yan Xuan Biological Control Technology
11.14 Rentokil
11.15 Kenya Biologics Ltd.
11.16 F.A.R
11.17 Biohelp
11.18 Xilema
11.19 Beneficial insectary
11.20 E-nema GmbH
12 Research Findings and Conclusion
Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/4165232
About Us:
Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.
Contact Us:
Hector Costello
Senior Manager – Client Engagements
4144N Central Expressway,
Suite 600, Dallas,
Texas – 75204, U.S.A.
Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155
Links:
https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/4165232
https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/discount/4165232
Latest posts by vaibhav (see all)
- Global Biological Pest Control Market 2020-2025 : The Report Majorly Enlightens The Key Growth And Limiting Factors - March 31, 2020
- Global Multi-Vendor Support Services Market 2020-2025 : Analyze The Key Programs, Imports & Exports, Budget And The Current Platform - March 31, 2020
- Global User Experience (UX) Research Software Market 2020-2025 : Latest Developments, Shares, And Strategies Employed By The Major Players - March 31, 2020