The Research Report expressed by Orbisresearch, the market has come throughout significant development in the existence and can be anticipated to grow substantially within the period of forecast.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/4165232

According to this study, over the next five years the Biological Pest Control market will register a 11.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 1051.8 million by 2025, from $ 682.7 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Biological Pest Control business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Biological Pest Control market by type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Biological Pest Control value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

Predatory Mites

Insects

Nematodes

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

Vegetables

Turf and Gardening

Crop

Fruit

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

BASF

Anatis Bioprotection

InVivo

Koppert

Biobest Group

Dudutech

ENTOCARE

Arbico

BioBee

Applied Bio-nomics

SDS Biotech

Henan Jiyuan Baiyun Industry

Fujian Yan Xuan Biological Control Technology

Rentokil

Kenya Biologics Ltd.

F.A.R

Biohelp

Xilema

Beneficial insectary

E-nema GmbH

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Biological Pest Control market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Biological Pest Control market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Biological Pest Control players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Biological Pest Control with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Biological Pest Control submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-biological-pest-control-market-growth-status-and-outlook-2020-2025

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Biological Pest Control Market Size 2015-2025

2.1.2 Biological Pest Control Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Biological Pest Control Segment by Type

2.2.1 Predatory Mites

2.2.2 Predatory Mites

2.2.3 Nematodes

2.2.4 Others

2.3 Biological Pest Control Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Biological Pest Control Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Biological Pest Control Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Biological Pest Control Segment by Application

2.4.1 Vegetables

2.4.2 Turf and Gardening

2.4.3 Crop

2.4.4 Fruit

2.4.5 Others

2.5 Biological Pest Control Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Biological Pest Control Market Size Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Biological Pest Control Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

3 Global Biological Pest Control by Players

3.1 Global Biological Pest Control Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Biological Pest Control Market Size by Players (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Biological Pest Control Market Size Market Share by Players (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Biological Pest Control Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Biological Pest Control by Regions

4.1 Biological Pest Control Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Biological Pest Control Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Biological Pest Control Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Biological Pest Control Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Biological Pest Control Market Size Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Biological Pest Control Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Biological Pest Control Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Biological Pest Control Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Biological Pest Control Market Size by Regions

6.2 APAC Biological Pest Control Market Size by Type

6.3 APAC Biological Pest Control Market Size by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Biological Pest Control by Countries

7.2 Europe Biological Pest Control Market Size by Type

7.3 Europe Biological Pest Control Market Size by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Biological Pest Control by Countries

8.2 Middle East & Africa Biological Pest Control Market Size by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Biological Pest Control Market Size by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Global Biological Pest Control Market Forecast

10.1 Global Biological Pest Control Market Size Forecast (2021-2025)

10.2 Global Biological Pest Control Forecast by Regions

10.2.1 Global Biological Pest Control Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast

10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast

10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast

10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast

10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

10.3.1 United States Market Forecast

10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

10.4.1 China Market Forecast

10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

10.4.5 India Market Forecast

10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

10.5.2 France Market Forecast

10.5.3 UK Market Forecast

10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

10.7 Global Biological Pest Control Forecast by Type

10.8 Global Biological Pest Control Forecast by Application

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 BASF

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Biological Pest Control Product Offered

11.1.3 BASF Biological Pest Control Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 BASF News

11.2 Anatis Bioprotection

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Biological Pest Control Product Offered

11.2.3 Anatis Bioprotection Biological Pest Control Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Anatis Bioprotection News

11.3 InVivo

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Biological Pest Control Product Offered

11.3.3 InVivo Biological Pest Control Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 InVivo News

11.4 Koppert

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Biological Pest Control Product Offered

11.4.3 Koppert Biological Pest Control Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 Koppert News

11.5 Biobest Group

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Biological Pest Control Product Offered

11.5.3 Biobest Group Biological Pest Control Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 Biobest Group News

11.6 Dudutech

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 Biological Pest Control Product Offered

11.6.3 Dudutech Biological Pest Control Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 Dudutech News

11.7 ENTOCARE

11.7.1 Company Details

11.7.2 Biological Pest Control Product Offered

11.7.3 ENTOCARE Biological Pest Control Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.7.4 Main Business Overview

11.7.5 ENTOCARE News

11.8 Arbico

11.8.1 Company Details

11.8.2 Biological Pest Control Product Offered

11.8.3 Arbico Biological Pest Control Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.8.4 Main Business Overview

11.8.5 Arbico News

11.9 BioBee

11.9.1 Company Details

11.9.2 Biological Pest Control Product Offered

11.9.3 BioBee Biological Pest Control Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.9.4 Main Business Overview

11.9.5 BioBee News

11.10 Applied Bio-nomics

11.10.1 Company Details

11.10.2 Biological Pest Control Product Offered

11.10.3 Applied Bio-nomics Biological Pest Control Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.10.4 Main Business Overview

11.10.5 Applied Bio-nomics News

11.11 SDS Biotech

11.12 Henan Jiyuan Baiyun Industry

11.13 Fujian Yan Xuan Biological Control Technology

11.14 Rentokil

11.15 Kenya Biologics Ltd.

11.16 F.A.R

11.17 Biohelp

11.18 Xilema

11.19 Beneficial insectary

11.20 E-nema GmbH

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/4165232

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155

Links:

