According to this study, over the next five years the Bike-Sharing Service market will register a 27.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 6709.2 million by 2025, from $ 2515 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Bike-Sharing Service business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Bike-Sharing Service market by type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Bike-Sharing Service value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

Dockless

Station-based

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

Age 18-24

Age 25-34

Age 35-44

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

JUMP Bikes

Nextbike

Citi Bike

Capital Bikeshare

Divvy Bikes

LimeBike

Mobike

Blue Bikes (Hubway)

Hellobike

Ford GoBike

Ola Pedal

Mobycy

Zoomcar PEDL

Call a bike

Bicing

Vélib

Letscycle

SG Bike

Santander Cycles

Yulu Bikes

Docomo Bikeshare

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Bike-Sharing Service market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Bike-Sharing Service market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Bike-Sharing Service players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Bike-Sharing Service with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Bike-Sharing Service submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Bike-Sharing Service Market Size 2015-2025

2.1.2 Bike-Sharing Service Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Bike-Sharing Service Segment by Type

2.2.1 Dockless

2.3 Bike-Sharing Service Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Bike-Sharing Service Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Bike-Sharing Service Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Bike-Sharing Service Segment by Application

2.4.1 Age 18-24

2.4.2 Age 25-34

2.4.3 Age 35-44

2.4.4 Others

2.5 Bike-Sharing Service Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Bike-Sharing Service Market Size Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Bike-Sharing Service Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

3 Global Bike-Sharing Service by Players

3.1 Global Bike-Sharing Service Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Bike-Sharing Service Market Size by Players (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Bike-Sharing Service Market Size Market Share by Players (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Bike-Sharing Service Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Bike-Sharing Service by Regions

4.1 Bike-Sharing Service Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Bike-Sharing Service Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Bike-Sharing Service Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Bike-Sharing Service Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Bike-Sharing Service Market Size Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Bike-Sharing Service Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Bike-Sharing Service Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Bike-Sharing Service Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Bike-Sharing Service Market Size by Regions

6.2 APAC Bike-Sharing Service Market Size by Type

6.3 APAC Bike-Sharing Service Market Size by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Bike-Sharing Service by Countries

7.2 Europe Bike-Sharing Service Market Size by Type

7.3 Europe Bike-Sharing Service Market Size by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Bike-Sharing Service by Countries

8.2 Middle East & Africa Bike-Sharing Service Market Size by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Bike-Sharing Service Market Size by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Global Bike-Sharing Service Market Forecast

10.1 Global Bike-Sharing Service Market Size Forecast (2021-2025)

10.2 Global Bike-Sharing Service Forecast by Regions

10.2.1 Global Bike-Sharing Service Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast

10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast

10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast

10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast

10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

10.3.1 United States Market Forecast

10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

10.4.1 China Market Forecast

10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

10.4.5 India Market Forecast

10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

10.5.2 France Market Forecast

10.5.3 UK Market Forecast

10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

10.7 Global Bike-Sharing Service Forecast by Type

10.8 Global Bike-Sharing Service Forecast by Application

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 JUMP Bikes

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Bike-Sharing Service Product Offered

11.1.3 JUMP Bikes Bike-Sharing Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 JUMP Bikes News

11.2 Nextbike

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Bike-Sharing Service Product Offered

11.2.3 Nextbike Bike-Sharing Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Nextbike News

11.3 Citi Bike

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Bike-Sharing Service Product Offered

11.3.3 Citi Bike Bike-Sharing Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Citi Bike News

11.4 Capital Bikeshare

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Bike-Sharing Service Product Offered

11.4.3 Capital Bikeshare Bike-Sharing Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 Capital Bikeshare News

11.5 Divvy Bikes

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Bike-Sharing Service Product Offered

11.5.3 Divvy Bikes Bike-Sharing Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 Divvy Bikes News

11.6 LimeBike

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 Bike-Sharing Service Product Offered

11.6.3 LimeBike Bike-Sharing Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 LimeBike News

11.7 Mobike

11.7.1 Company Details

11.7.2 Bike-Sharing Service Product Offered

11.7.3 Mobike Bike-Sharing Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.7.4 Main Business Overview

11.7.5 Mobike News

11.8 Blue Bikes (Hubway)

11.8.1 Company Details

11.8.2 Bike-Sharing Service Product Offered

11.8.3 Blue Bikes (Hubway) Bike-Sharing Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.8.4 Main Business Overview

11.8.5 Blue Bikes (Hubway) News

11.9 Hellobike

11.9.1 Company Details

11.9.2 Bike-Sharing Service Product Offered

11.9.3 Hellobike Bike-Sharing Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.9.4 Main Business Overview

11.9.5 Hellobike News

11.10 Ford GoBike

11.10.1 Company Details

11.10.2 Bike-Sharing Service Product Offered

11.10.3 Ford GoBike Bike-Sharing Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.10.4 Main Business Overview

11.10.5 Ford GoBike News

11.11 Ola Pedal

11.12 Mobycy

11.13 Zoomcar PEDL

11.14 Call a bike

11.15 Bicing

11.16 Vélib

11.17 Letscycle

11.18 SG Bike

11.19 Santander Cycles

11.20 Yulu Bikes

11.21 Docomo Bikeshare

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

