Global Bike-Sharing Service Market 2020-2025 : The Report Encompasses The Rate Of Product Consumption From Across All Regions
The market has come throughout significant development in the existence and can be anticipated to grow substantially within the period of forecast.
According to this study, over the next five years the Bike-Sharing Service market will register a 27.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 6709.2 million by 2025, from $ 2515 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Bike-Sharing Service business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Bike-Sharing Service market by type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Bike-Sharing Service value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.
Dockless
Station-based
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.
Age 18-24
Age 25-34
Age 35-44
Others
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
JUMP Bikes
Nextbike
Citi Bike
Capital Bikeshare
Divvy Bikes
LimeBike
Mobike
Blue Bikes (Hubway)
Hellobike
Ford GoBike
Ola Pedal
Mobycy
Zoomcar PEDL
Call a bike
Bicing
Vélib
Letscycle
SG Bike
Santander Cycles
Yulu Bikes
Docomo Bikeshare
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Bike-Sharing Service market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Bike-Sharing Service market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Bike-Sharing Service players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Bike-Sharing Service with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Bike-Sharing Service submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Bike-Sharing Service Market Size 2015-2025
2.1.2 Bike-Sharing Service Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 Bike-Sharing Service Segment by Type
2.2.1 Dockless
2.3 Bike-Sharing Service Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global Bike-Sharing Service Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Bike-Sharing Service Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)
2.4 Bike-Sharing Service Segment by Application
2.4.1 Age 18-24
2.4.2 Age 25-34
2.4.3 Age 35-44
2.4.4 Others
2.5 Bike-Sharing Service Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global Bike-Sharing Service Market Size Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global Bike-Sharing Service Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)
3 Global Bike-Sharing Service by Players
3.1 Global Bike-Sharing Service Market Size Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global Bike-Sharing Service Market Size by Players (2018-2020)
3.1.2 Global Bike-Sharing Service Market Size Market Share by Players (2018-2020)
3.2 Global Bike-Sharing Service Key Players Head office and Products Offered
3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)
3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Bike-Sharing Service by Regions
4.1 Bike-Sharing Service Market Size by Regions
4.2 Americas Bike-Sharing Service Market Size Growth
4.3 APAC Bike-Sharing Service Market Size Growth
4.4 Europe Bike-Sharing Service Market Size Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Bike-Sharing Service Market Size Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Bike-Sharing Service Market Size by Countries
5.2 Americas Bike-Sharing Service Market Size by Type
5.3 Americas Bike-Sharing Service Market Size by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Bike-Sharing Service Market Size by Regions
6.2 APAC Bike-Sharing Service Market Size by Type
6.3 APAC Bike-Sharing Service Market Size by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Bike-Sharing Service by Countries
7.2 Europe Bike-Sharing Service Market Size by Type
7.3 Europe Bike-Sharing Service Market Size by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Spain
7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Bike-Sharing Service by Countries
8.2 Middle East & Africa Bike-Sharing Service Market Size by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Bike-Sharing Service Market Size by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Global Bike-Sharing Service Market Forecast
10.1 Global Bike-Sharing Service Market Size Forecast (2021-2025)
10.2 Global Bike-Sharing Service Forecast by Regions
10.2.1 Global Bike-Sharing Service Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)
10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast
10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast
10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast
10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast
10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
10.3.1 United States Market Forecast
10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
10.4.1 China Market Forecast
10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
10.4.5 India Market Forecast
10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
10.5.2 France Market Forecast
10.5.3 UK Market Forecast
10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
10.7 Global Bike-Sharing Service Forecast by Type
10.8 Global Bike-Sharing Service Forecast by Application
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 JUMP Bikes
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 Bike-Sharing Service Product Offered
11.1.3 JUMP Bikes Bike-Sharing Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 JUMP Bikes News
11.2 Nextbike
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 Bike-Sharing Service Product Offered
11.2.3 Nextbike Bike-Sharing Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 Nextbike News
11.3 Citi Bike
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 Bike-Sharing Service Product Offered
11.3.3 Citi Bike Bike-Sharing Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 Citi Bike News
11.4 Capital Bikeshare
11.4.1 Company Details
11.4.2 Bike-Sharing Service Product Offered
11.4.3 Capital Bikeshare Bike-Sharing Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.4.4 Main Business Overview
11.4.5 Capital Bikeshare News
11.5 Divvy Bikes
11.5.1 Company Details
11.5.2 Bike-Sharing Service Product Offered
11.5.3 Divvy Bikes Bike-Sharing Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.5.4 Main Business Overview
11.5.5 Divvy Bikes News
11.6 LimeBike
11.6.1 Company Details
11.6.2 Bike-Sharing Service Product Offered
11.6.3 LimeBike Bike-Sharing Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.6.4 Main Business Overview
11.6.5 LimeBike News
11.7 Mobike
11.7.1 Company Details
11.7.2 Bike-Sharing Service Product Offered
11.7.3 Mobike Bike-Sharing Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.7.4 Main Business Overview
11.7.5 Mobike News
11.8 Blue Bikes (Hubway)
11.8.1 Company Details
11.8.2 Bike-Sharing Service Product Offered
11.8.3 Blue Bikes (Hubway) Bike-Sharing Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.8.4 Main Business Overview
11.8.5 Blue Bikes (Hubway) News
11.9 Hellobike
11.9.1 Company Details
11.9.2 Bike-Sharing Service Product Offered
11.9.3 Hellobike Bike-Sharing Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.9.4 Main Business Overview
11.9.5 Hellobike News
11.10 Ford GoBike
11.10.1 Company Details
11.10.2 Bike-Sharing Service Product Offered
11.10.3 Ford GoBike Bike-Sharing Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.10.4 Main Business Overview
11.10.5 Ford GoBike News
11.11 Ola Pedal
11.12 Mobycy
11.13 Zoomcar PEDL
11.14 Call a bike
11.15 Bicing
11.16 Vélib
11.17 Letscycle
11.18 SG Bike
11.19 Santander Cycles
11.20 Yulu Bikes
11.21 Docomo Bikeshare
12 Research Findings and Conclusion
