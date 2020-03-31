GLOBAL BASKETBALL SHOES MARKET 2020-2025:INDUSTRY STATISTICS, SERVICES, GROWING TRENDS, COMPANY PROFILES AND INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITIES
Snapshot
Basketball shoes are very specialized form of footwear that has been designed specifically for an intense sport. Basketball players are constantly starting and stopping, running, jumping, and quickly changing directions, and they have to have shoes that can keep up with those strenuous demands. Good basketball shoes will offer shock absorption, foot support, durability, and ankle stability, all while remaining extremely flexible and allowing the feet to breathe.
The global Basketball Shoes market size is estimated at xxx million USD with a CAGR xx% from 2015-2019 and is expected to reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with a CAGR xx% from 2020 to 2025. The report begins from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of Basketball Shoes by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.
Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):
High-tops Basketball shoes
Mid-tops Basketball shoes
Low-tops Basketball shoes
Company Coverage (Company Profile, Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):
Nike
Adidas
PEAK
ANTA
Lining
Under Armour
Air Jordan
Reebok
ERKE
XTEP
VOIT
361°
Mizuno
Qiaodan
ASICS
Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):
Hypermarket & Supermarket
Speciality Stores
On-line
Others
Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)
Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)
Table of Contents
1 Industry Overview
1.1 Basketball Shoes Industry
Figure Basketball Shoes Industry Chain Structure
1.1.1 Overview
1.1.2 Development of Basketball Shoes
1.2 Market Segment
1.2.1 Upstream
Table Upstream Segment of Basketball Shoes
1.2.2 Downstream
Table Application Segment of Basketball Shoes
Table Global Basketball Shoes Market 2015-2025, by Application, in USD Million
1.3 Cost Analysis
2 Industry Environment (PEST Analysis)
2.1 Policy
2.2 Economics
2.3 Sociology
2.4 Technology
3 Basketball Shoes Market by Type
3.1 By Type
3.1.1 High-tops Basketball shoes
Table Major Company List of High-tops Basketball shoes
3.1.2 Mid-tops Basketball shoes
Table Major Company List of Mid-tops Basketball shoes
3.1.3 Low-tops Basketball shoes
Table Major Company List of Low-tops Basketball shoes
3.2 Market Size
Table Global Basketball Shoes Market 2015-2019, by Type, in USD Million
Figure Global Basketball Shoes Market Growth 2015-2019, by Type, in USD Million
3.3 Market Forecast
Table Global Basketball Shoes Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Type, in USD Million
4 Major Companies List
4.1 Nike (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.1.1 Nike Profile
Table Nike Overview List
4.1.2 Nike Products & Services
4.1.3 Nike Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Nike (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.2 Adidas (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.2.1 Adidas Profile
Table Adidas Overview List
4.2.2 Adidas Products & Services
4.2.3 Adidas Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Adidas (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.3 PEAK (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.3.1 PEAK Profile
Table PEAK Overview List
4.3.2 PEAK Products & Services
4.3.3 PEAK Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of PEAK (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.4 ANTA (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.4.1 ANTA Profile
Table ANTA Overview List
4.4.2 ANTA Products & Services
4.4.3 ANTA Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of ANTA (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.5 Lining (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.5.1 Lining Profile
Table Lining Overview List
4.5.2 Lining Products & Services
4.5.3 Lining Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Lining (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.6 Under Armour (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.6.1 Under Armour Profile
Table Under Armour Overview List
4.6.2 Under Armour Products & Services
4.6.3 Under Armour Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Under Armour (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.7 Air Jordan (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.7.1 Air Jordan Profile
Table Air Jordan Overview List
4.7.2 Air Jordan Products & Services
4.7.3 Air Jordan Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Air Jordan (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.8 Reebok (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.8.1 Reebok Profile
Table Reebok Overview List
4.8.2 Reebok Products & Services
4.8.3 Reebok Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Reebok (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.9 ERKE (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.9.1 ERKE Profile
Table ERKE Overview List
4.9.2 ERKE Products & Services
4.9.3 ERKE Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of ERKE (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.10 XTEP (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.10.1 XTEP Profile
Table XTEP Overview List
4.10.2 XTEP Products & Services
4.10.3 XTEP Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of XTEP (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.11 VOIT (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.11.1 VOIT Profile
Table VOIT Overview List
4.11.2 VOIT Products & Services
4.11.3 VOIT Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of VOIT (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.12 361° (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.12.1 361° Profile
Table 361° Overview List
4.12.2 361° Products & Services
4.12.3 361° Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of 361° (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.13 Mizuno (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.13.1 Mizuno Profile
Table Mizuno Overview List
4.13.2 Mizuno Products & Services
4.13.3 Mizuno Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Mizuno (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.14 Qiaodan (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.14.1 Qiaodan Profile
Table Qiaodan Overview List
4.14.2 Qiaodan Products & Services
4.14.3 Qiaodan Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Qiaodan (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.15 ASICS (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.15.1 ASICS Profile
Table ASICS Overview List
4.15.2 ASICS Products & Services
4.15.3 ASICS Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of ASICS (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
5 Market Competition
5.1 Company Competition
Table Global Basketball Shoes Sales Revenue 2015-2019, by Company, in USD Million
Table Global Basketball Shoes Sales Revenue Share 2015-2019, by Company, in USD Million
Figure Global Basketball Shoes Sales Revenue Share in 2019, by Company, in USD Million
5.2 Regional Market by Company
Figure North America Basketball Shoes Market Concentration, in 2019
Figure Europe Basketball Shoes Market Market Concentration, in 2019
Figure Asia-Pacific Basketball Shoes MMarket Concentration, in 2019
Figure South America Basketball Shoes Market Concentration, in 2019
Figure Middle East & Africa Basketball Shoes Market Concentration, in 2019
6 Demand by End Market
6.1 Demand Situation
6.1.1 Demand in Hypermarket & Supermarket
Figure Basketball Shoes Demand in Hypermarket & Supermarket, 2015-2019, in USD Million
6.1.2 Demand in Speciality Stores
Figure Basketball Shoes Demand in Speciality Stores, 2015-2019, in USD Million
6.1.3 Demand in On-line
Figure Basketball Shoes Demand in On-line, 2015-2019, in USD Million
6.1.4 Demand in Others
Figure Basketball Shoes Demand in Others, 2015-2019, in USD Million
6.2 Regional Demand Comparison
Table Regional Demand Comparison List
Table Major Application in Different Regions
6.3 Demand Forecast
Table Basketball Shoes Demand Forecast 2020-2025, by Application, in USD Million
Figure Basketball Shoes Market Growth 2020-2025, by Application, in USD Million
Figure Basketball Shoes Market Share in 2025, by Application, in USD Million
7 Region Operation
7.1 Regional Production
Table Basketball Shoes Production 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million
7.2 Regional Market
Table Global Basketball Shoes Market 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million
Table Global Basketball Shoes Market Share 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million
7.3 by Region
7.3.1 North America
7.3.1.1 Overview
Figure North America Basketball Shoes Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million
7.3.1.2 by Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Table North America Basketball Shoes Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million
7.3.2 Europe
7.3.2.1 Overview
Figure Europe Basketball Shoes Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million
7.3.2.2 by Country (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)
Table Europe Basketball Shoes Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million
7.3.3 Asia-Pacific
7.3.3.1 Overview
Figure Asia-Pacific Basketball Shoes Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million
7.3.3.2 by Country (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)
Table Asia-Pacific Basketball Shoes Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million
7.3.4 South America
7.3.4.1 Overview
Figure South America Basketball Shoes Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million
7.3.4.2 by Country (Brazil, Argentina etc.)
Table South America Basketball Shoes Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million
7.3.5 Middle East & Africa
7.3.5.1 Overview
Figure Middle East & Africa Basketball Shoes Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million
7.3.5.2 by Country (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)
Table Middle East & Africa Basketball Shoes Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million
7.4 Regional Import & Export
7.5 Regional Forecast
Table Basketball Shoes Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Region, in USD Million
8 Marketing & Price
8.1 Price and Margin
8.1.1 Price Trends
8.1.2 Factors of Price Change
Table Price Factors List
8.1.3 Manufacturers Gross Margin Analysis
8.2 Marketing Channel
Figure Marketing Channels Overview
9 Research Conclusion
