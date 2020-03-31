This report studies the global Backup as a Service market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Backup as a Service market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

Storing and securing a company’s data as backup is now a highly lucrative part of the cloud computing industry. Backup as a service holds players that can offer its clients a relatively unconventional but increasingly safe way to back up their valuable data and use it in the event of a recovery process. This is done through the use of online portals and cloud computing servers. As with most key cloud computing service offerings, backup as a service can allow a client to refer to a centralized system that is completely online and can therefore operate devoid of in house infrastructure or assets. This can result in an overall savings in cost and time for the client in the long run. Rather than being forced to manage private assets such as tapes and hard disks along with having to hire specialized labor for its maintenance, a company can now simply avail the best possible backup as a service model for them from a plethora of options.

One of the key trends in the backup-as-a-service market is the increasing use of IoT. A huge amount of data is generated from the interaction of globally situated smart infrastructure and smart appliances. Similar to most other cloud based solutions, backup as a service can come under public or private models, with a growing number of service providers also offering hybrid services to bring the best of both worlds. One of the most common phases when a company can switch to back up as a service models is when they have outgrown their own legacy models. The market is majorly driven by North America due to large-scale industrialization and large number of telecommunication and IT service providers based in this region. Furthermore, increasing focus of organizations to offer better customer experience and technology penetration to gain competitive advantage is anticipated and is estimated to expand at the highest CAGR rate in the near future.

In 2017, the global Backup as a Service market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

Commvault

Symantec

IBM Corporation

Dell EMC

Amazon Web Services

Cisco Systems

Fujitsu

Backblaze

Hexistor

CA Technologies

Intronis

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Public Cloud

Private Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

Market segment by Application, split into

Small Enterprises

Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of Backup as a Service in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Backup as a Service are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Backup as a Service Manufacturers

Backup as a Service Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Backup as a Service Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Backup as a Service market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

