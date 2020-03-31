The global Automotive Pedestrian Protection Systems (PPS) market size was 1100 million US$ and it is expected to reach 4710 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 20.0% during 2018-2025.

This report studies the global Automotive Pedestrian Protection Systems (PPS) market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Automotive Pedestrian Protection Systems (PPS) market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

Automotive pedestrian protection system (PPS) is a system used to avoid a pedestrian’s slam with the car. In case of frontal collisions with pedestrians, sensors in front of the vehicle activates the PPS. The complete section of PPS consists of several technologies such as automatic braking and collision avoidance, advanced driver assistance systems, brake assist, driver caution, external airbags, and pop-up bonnets.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

Audi AG

Volvo Car Corporation

Continental AG

Robert Bosch GmbH

Toyota Motor Corporation

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Autoliv Inc

Mobileye N.V

Subaru Corporation

Valeo

Honda Motor Co., Ltd

General Motors

Ford Motor Company

Daimler AG

Denso Corporation

Nissan Motor Corporation

BMW AG

Magneti Marelli SpA

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Active Pedestrian Protection System

Passive Pedestrian Protection System

Market segment by Application, split into

Passenger Cars (ICE Vehicles)

Commercial Vehicles (ICE Vehicles)

Electric & Hybrid Vehicles

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of Automotive Pedestrian Protection Systems (PPS) in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Automotive Pedestrian Protection Systems (PPS) are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Automotive Pedestrian Protection Systems (PPS) Manufacturers

Automotive Pedestrian Protection Systems (PPS) Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Automotive Pedestrian Protection Systems (PPS) Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Automotive Pedestrian Protection Systems (PPS) market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

