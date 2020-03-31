The Research Report expressed by Orbisresearch, the market has come throughout significant development in the existence and can be anticipated to grow substantially within the period of forecast.

According to this study, over the next five years the Artificial Intelligence Platform market will register a 50.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 55690 million by 2025, from $ 10880 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Artificial Intelligence Platform business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Artificial Intelligence Platform market by type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Artificial Intelligence Platform value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

On-Premise

Cloud-based

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

Voice Processing

Text Processing

Image Processing

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Google

IFlyTek

Baidu

Microsoft

SAP

IBM

Brighterion

Intel

KITT.AI

Salesforce

Ipsoft

Ada Support

NanoRep(LogMeIn)

Megvii Technology

Brainasoft

H2O.ai

IDEAL.com

Yseop

Albert Technologies

Astute Solutions

Wipro

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Artificial Intelligence Platform market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Artificial Intelligence Platform market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Artificial Intelligence Platform players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Artificial Intelligence Platform with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Artificial Intelligence Platform submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

