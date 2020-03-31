Global Artificial Intelligence Platform Market 2020-2025 : Illustration Of Industry Chain Structure, And Portrays Industry Condition
The Research Report expressed by Orbisresearch, the market has come throughout significant development in the existence and can be anticipated to grow substantially within the period of forecast.
According to this study, over the next five years the Artificial Intelligence Platform market will register a 50.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 55690 million by 2025, from $ 10880 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Artificial Intelligence Platform business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Artificial Intelligence Platform market by type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Artificial Intelligence Platform value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.
On-Premise
Cloud-based
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.
Voice Processing
Text Processing
Image Processing
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
IFlyTek
Baidu
Microsoft
SAP
IBM
Brighterion
Intel
KITT.AI
Salesforce
Ipsoft
Ada Support
NanoRep(LogMeIn)
Megvii Technology
Brainasoft
H2O.ai
IDEAL.com
Yseop
Albert Technologies
Astute Solutions
Wipro
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Artificial Intelligence Platform market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Artificial Intelligence Platform market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Artificial Intelligence Platform players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Artificial Intelligence Platform with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Artificial Intelligence Platform submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Artificial Intelligence Platform Market Size 2015-2025
2.1.2 Artificial Intelligence Platform Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 Artificial Intelligence Platform Segment by Type
2.2.1 On-Premise
Cloud-based
2.3 Artificial Intelligence Platform Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global Artificial Intelligence Platform Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Artificial Intelligence Platform Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)
2.4 Artificial Intelligence Platform Segment by Application
2.4.1 Voice Processing
2.4.2 Text Processing
2.4.3 Image Processing
2.5 Artificial Intelligence Platform Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global Artificial Intelligence Platform Market Size Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global Artificial Intelligence Platform Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)
3 Global Artificial Intelligence Platform by Players
3.1 Global Artificial Intelligence Platform Market Size Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global Artificial Intelligence Platform Market Size by Players (2018-2020)
3.1.2 Global Artificial Intelligence Platform Market Size Market Share by Players (2018-2020)
3.2 Global Artificial Intelligence Platform Key Players Head office and Products Offered
3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)
3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Artificial Intelligence Platform by Regions
4.1 Artificial Intelligence Platform Market Size by Regions
4.2 Americas Artificial Intelligence Platform Market Size Growth
4.3 APAC Artificial Intelligence Platform Market Size Growth
4.4 Europe Artificial Intelligence Platform Market Size Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Artificial Intelligence Platform Market Size Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Artificial Intelligence Platform Market Size by Countries
5.2 Americas Artificial Intelligence Platform Market Size by Type
5.3 Americas Artificial Intelligence Platform Market Size by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Artificial Intelligence Platform Market Size by Regions
6.2 APAC Artificial Intelligence Platform Market Size by Type
6.3 APAC Artificial Intelligence Platform Market Size by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Artificial Intelligence Platform by Countries
7.2 Europe Artificial Intelligence Platform Market Size by Type
7.3 Europe Artificial Intelligence Platform Market Size by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Spain
7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Artificial Intelligence Platform by Countries
8.2 Middle East & Africa Artificial Intelligence Platform Market Size by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Artificial Intelligence Platform Market Size by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Global Artificial Intelligence Platform Market Forecast
10.1 Global Artificial Intelligence Platform Market Size Forecast (2021-2025)
10.2 Global Artificial Intelligence Platform Forecast by Regions
10.2.1 Global Artificial Intelligence Platform Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)
10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast
10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast
10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast
10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast
10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
10.3.1 United States Market Forecast
10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
10.4.1 China Market Forecast
10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
10.4.5 India Market Forecast
10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
10.5.2 France Market Forecast
10.5.3 UK Market Forecast
10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
10.7 Global Artificial Intelligence Platform Forecast by Type
10.8 Global Artificial Intelligence Platform Forecast by Application
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 Google
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 Artificial Intelligence Platform Product Offered
11.1.3 Google Artificial Intelligence Platform Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 Google News
11.2 IFlyTek
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 Artificial Intelligence Platform Product Offered
11.2.3 IFlyTek Artificial Intelligence Platform Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 IFlyTek News
11.3 Baidu
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 Artificial Intelligence Platform Product Offered
11.3.3 Baidu Artificial Intelligence Platform Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 Baidu News
11.4 Microsoft
11.4.1 Company Details
11.4.2 Artificial Intelligence Platform Product Offered
11.4.3 Microsoft Artificial Intelligence Platform Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.4.4 Main Business Overview
11.4.5 Microsoft News
11.5 SAP
11.5.1 Company Details
11.5.2 Artificial Intelligence Platform Product Offered
11.5.3 SAP Artificial Intelligence Platform Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.5.4 Main Business Overview
11.5.5 SAP News
11.6 IBM
11.6.1 Company Details
11.6.2 Artificial Intelligence Platform Product Offered
11.6.3 IBM Artificial Intelligence Platform Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.6.4 Main Business Overview
11.6.5 IBM News
11.7 Brighterion
11.7.1 Company Details
11.7.2 Artificial Intelligence Platform Product Offered
11.7.3 Brighterion Artificial Intelligence Platform Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.7.4 Main Business Overview
11.7.5 Brighterion News
11.8 Intel
11.8.1 Company Details
11.8.2 Artificial Intelligence Platform Product Offered
11.8.3 Intel Artificial Intelligence Platform Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.8.4 Main Business Overview
11.8.5 Intel News
11.9 KITT.AI
11.9.1 Company Details
11.9.2 Artificial Intelligence Platform Product Offered
11.9.3 KITT.AI Artificial Intelligence Platform Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.9.4 Main Business Overview
11.9.5 KITT.AI News
11.10 Salesforce
11.10.1 Company Details
11.10.2 Artificial Intelligence Platform Product Offered
11.10.3 Salesforce Artificial Intelligence Platform Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.10.4 Main Business Overview
11.10.5 Salesforce News
11.11 Ipsoft
11.12 Ada Support
11.13 NanoRep(LogMeIn)
11.14 Megvii Technology
11.15 Brainasoft
11.16 H2O.ai
11.17 IDEAL.com
11.18 Yseop
11.19 Albert Technologies
11.20 Astute Solutions
11.21 Wipro
12 Research Findings and Conclusion
