The global Genome Editing market is expected to reach USD 10.1 billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Genome editing refers to a genetic engineering method used for insertion, deletion, or modification in the genome of any organism. Genome editing has come up as promising tool with wide scale application of established genetic engineering technologies such as TALEN and introduction of new methods such as CRISPR technology.

Market Size – USD 3.8 billion in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 14.8%, Market Trends – Partnerships and research for advanced genetic engineering technologies

Companies considered and profiled in this market study

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Merck KGaA, GenScript, Horizon Discovery Group Plc, Integrated DNA Technologies, Inc, Lonza, New England Biolabs and Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc.

Segments covered in the report:

This report forecasts volume and revenue growth at a global, regional & country level, and provides an analysis on the industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2016 to 2026. For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the global Genome Editing market on the basis of type, application, end user and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2026)

Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)

Transcription Activator-Like Effector Nucleases (TALEN)

Zinc Finger Nucleases (ZFN)

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2026)

Animal Genetic Engineering Therapeutic Application Genetically Modified Organisms

Plant Genetic Engineering

Cell Line Engineering

End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2026)

Pharma-Biotech Companies

Academic Institutes & Research Center

Agrigenomic Companies

Contract Research Organizations

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2026)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The research provides answers to the following key questions:

What type of customers buying the products and services from companies operating in the Genome Editing market?

What will be the roadmap for the product manufacturers operating in the Genome Editing industry for the forecast period, 2019 to 2026?

What are the recent developments in the competitive landscape to look out for during the estimated period?

What are the major trends influencing customers’ lives and their buying behaviour?

How can brands best communicate with the customers they intend to target?

When, where and how the customers want to use or consume the products or services?

