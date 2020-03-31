According to the latest report by IMARC Group titled, “Food Service Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024”, the market reached a value of US$ 3.4 Trillion in 2018. Looking forward, the market is expected to reach a value of US$ 4.2 Trillion by 2024, exhibiting a CAGR of around 3.6% during 2019-2024.

Food service is the business of providing food and beverage for immediate consumption, takeaways and home deliveries. It can be classified into two sectors, namely commercial and non-commercial. Among these, commercial outlets include restaurants, catering and nightclubs, whereas non-commercial outlets operate within the premises of an organization such as hospitals and schools.

The increasing consumption of fast food represents one of the primary factors impelling the global food service market growth. Additionally, owing to the prevalence of chronic diseases and the increasingly health-conscious population, numerous cafes and restaurants have started serving healthy meals. Apart from this, there is a rise in the demand for customization and innovation in the food menu, which is also contributing to the market growth. Moreover, many companies are offering food services in supermarkets to expand their consumer base and replace home-cooked meals. Providers are also focusing on innovative strategies, such as the concept of bar and restaurant in the entertainment industry, to reach more consumers.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Sector:

Commercial

Non-commercial

Breakup by System:

Conventional Foodservice System

Centralized Foodservice System

Ready Prepared Foodservice System

Assembly-Serve Foodservice System

Breakup by Restaurant:

Fast Food Restaurants

Full-Service Restaurants

Limited Service Restaurants

Special Food Services Restaurants

Breakup by Region:

Asia Pacific

Europe

North America

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Competitive Landscape

The report has also examined the competitive landscape of global food service market.

