Gaming keyboards often have a variety of programmable keys for use in or out of game. They are often backlit, and may feature a thicker coating of paint on the most used gaming keys (w, a, s, d, space). They’re also more suitable for long time use by (usually) being built in a more robust fashion, and are made so that they won’t hurt the user’s hands after a period of long use. Gaming keyboards can also come with a variety of useful features from a windows key disable switch to a LCD screen.

Gaming Mouse is specifically designed for use in computer games. They typically employ a wide array of controls and buttons and have designs that differ radically from traditional mice. It is also common for gaming mice, especially those designed for use in real-time strategy games such as StarCraft, or in multiplayer online battle arena games such as Dota 2 to have a relatively high sensitivity, measured in dots per inch (DPI). Some advanced mice from gaming manufacturers also allow users to customize the weight of the mouse by adding or subtracting weights to allow for easier control. Ergonomic quality is also an important factor in gaming mice, as extended gameplay times may render further use of the mouse to be uncomfortable. Some mice have been designed to have adjustable features such as removable and/or elongated palm rests, horizontally adjustable thumb rests and pinky rests.

According to this study, over the next five years the eSport Gaming Mouse & Keyboards market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in eSport Gaming Mouse & Keyboards business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of eSport Gaming Mouse & Keyboards market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

• Zowie

• CHERRY

• Razer

• Corsair

• A4TECH

• Logitech

• RAPOO

• Genius (KYE Systems Corp)

• SteelSeries

• MADCATZ

• Roccat

• Mionix

• COUGAR

• AZio

This study considers the eSport Gaming Mouse & Keyboards value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2023 in section 11.7.

• Gaming Mouse

• Gaming Keyboards

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2023 in section 11.8.

• Entertainment Place

• Private Used

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

• Americas

• United States

• Canada

• Mexico

• Brazil

• APAC

• China

• Japan

• Korea

• Southeast Asia

• India

• Australia

• Europe

• Germany

• France

• UK

• Italy

• Russia

• Spain

• Middle East & Africa

• Egypt

• South Africa

• Israel

• Turkey

• GCC Countries

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

• To study and analyze the global eSport Gaming Mouse & Keyboards consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

• To understand the structure of eSport Gaming Mouse & Keyboards market by identifying its various subsegments.

• Focuses on the key global eSport Gaming Mouse & Keyboards manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

• To analyze the eSport Gaming Mouse & Keyboards with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

• To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

• To project the consumption of eSport Gaming Mouse & Keyboards submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

• To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

• To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

