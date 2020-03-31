Erosion control blankets are used to prevent surface erosion and accelerate the establishment of vegetation. Typically, blankets are intended for applications like slope protection, channel and ditch linings, reservoir embankments and spillways, culvert inlets and outfalls, levees and riverbanks, etc.

This report focuses on the Erosion Control Blankets in global market, especially in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, types and applications.

Erosion control blankets provide a mechanically stabilized form of immediate cover, functioning as a barrier against both the detachment and transportation phase of erosion process until vegetation or reinforced vegetation assume this function.

In the Global Erosion Control Blankets market, straw blanket is the main product in the market with lower price while Coir Blanket and Excelsior Blanket are occupying more and more market share. In addition, the blanket made from mix materials is also becoming more and more popular.

Propex

Contech Engineered Solutions

American Excelsior

NAUE

Tensar Corporation

Western Excelsior

ABG Geosynthetics

ErosionControlBlanket

Straw Blanket

Coir Blanket

Excelsior Blanket

Others

Slope Protection

Channel Protection

Reservoir Embankments

Others

