Summation of Equipment Rental Market: Equipment rental is a service industry that provides machinery, tools, and equipment to end-users such as the construction, mining, power, and oil and gas industries on a rental basis.

The oil and gas industry highly rely on rental companies as they offer a wide range of equipment such as downhole tools, drilling equipment, production tool equipment, and tubulars. The rising number of drilling projects is boosting the production process of crude oil. This in turn, will have a positive impact on the equipment rental industry trends in the oil and gas industry.

The equipment rental market is expected to witness growth in the Americas due to the increased production of oil and gas from shale reserves in countries such as the US and Canada. The preference for rental equipment is high in the Americas due to the growing expense of new equipment and machines.

Based on Product Type, Equipment Rental market report displays the manufacture, profits, value, and market segment and growth rate of each type, covers:

♼ Online Rental

♼ Offline Rental

Based on end users/applications, Equipment Rental market report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, this can be divided into:

♼ Oil and Gas Industry

♼ Construction Industry

♼ Mining Industry

♼ Power Industry

♼ Others

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Equipment Rental market in important countries (regions), including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

(United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, etc.)

(Brazil, Argentina, etc.) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

