Enterprise Content Collaboration to reach USD 16.43 billion by 2026 by Analyzing Global Industry Analysis and Top Players(IBM, Oracle, Xerox, HP Autonomy, AirWatch, Box, Drobox, OpenCMS and Drupal)
|Global Enterprise Content Collaboration to reach USD 16.43 billion by 2026.
The report involves a detailed and comprehensive analysis distributed across 110 + pages along with dedicated chapters
Global Enterprise Content Collaboration Market valued approximately USD 4 million in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 17 % over the forecast period 2017-2026. Enterprise content collaboration solutions provides efficient management of critical business documents such as word files, excel sheets, images, videos, and audio files coupled with effective access and pooling of knowledge base. The increasing need for improved organizational productivity and rising need for diligence and risk mitigation are the key drivers of the enterprise content collaboration market.
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study.
Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Component:
§ Software
By Deployment Type:
§ Cloud
By Vertical:
§ Education
By Regions:
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2015
Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market are Airwatch (Vmware), Oracle Corporation, HP Autonomy, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.
Target Audience of the Global Enterprise Content Collaboration Market in Market Study:
§ Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Chapter 1. Global Enterprise Content Collaboration Market Definition and Scope
