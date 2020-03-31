E-House Market Analysis 2020-2026: Global Industry Analysis and Top Players Analyzed data (ABB, Siemens, Eaton, Schneider Electric, General Electric, CG Power, Meidensha, Electroinnova, WEG and TGOOD)
|E-house comprises both fixed or skid-mounted e-house and mobile substation. Mobile substations can be handy for emergency response as a backup unit and can also be useful in cases where the energy distribution needs to be provided or reinstated in a short span of time. The mobile substation market is more fragmented than the fixed or skid-mounted e-house, due to the presence of many small and mid-size companies with a background in electrical engineering. These companies largley supply products for utilities application and primarliry serve the local markets. Thus, the mobile substation segment is expected to dominate the electrical house market during the forecast period.
E-houses are used in both utilities and industrial applications for varied benefits. Planned maintenance, disaster response, and rapid expansion of transmission capacity are some use cases where e-houses have delivered proven outcome for utilities applications. E-houses are used to provide temporary power supply during unplanned repairs. Moreover, in the times of planned maintenance, e-house can reduce or even eliminate the need for extended electricity outages.
Factors driving the growth of this market include the cost-effectiveness, flexibility, and ease of installation of e-house. E-house can be installed in a limited space with a simple foundation and easily relocated without difficulties. E-house is a comprehensive solution that is designed, engineered, assembled, and tested in a factory and delivered on site for power distribution. They are easy to assemble and deploy in less time.
Competitive Landscape
Top Players Analysis:
Also, the E-House market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study objectives of this report are:
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of E-House are as follows:
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2020 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Segment by Type
Segment by Application
Major Points from Table of Contents
Table of Figure
